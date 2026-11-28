Chiang Wan-an retains Taipei mayoralty against Puma Shen in local elections. President Lai Ching-te campaigns as DPP faces setbacks amid energy referendum.

Incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an has successfully defended his seat in the Taipei mayoral election, defeating Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen as partial results emerged from local polls across Taiwan's 22 cities and counties. The victory maintains the Kuomintang's control over the capital, marking a significant result in the island's nine-in-one elections that included contests for local leaders and a contentious referendum on nuclear energy.

Election Results and Vote Distribution

According to electoral authorities, Chiang Wan-an secured approximately 53.8 percent of the vote, while Puma Shen garnered 45.6 percent based on data from 1,606 of the 1,790 polling stations, representing nearly 90 percent of the total count. This outcome prevents the DPP from returning the city to its control for the first time since 1994, despite a strong challenge mounted by Shen, who is the party's ruling establishment candidate.

Also read Puma Shen Challenges KMT Stronghold in Taipei Mayoral Race Seen as Test for President Lai

Puma Shen Concedes Defeat

Puma Shen addressed thousands of supporters after the results became clear, acknowledging the emotional weight of the loss for his campaign team. "I know there's many people crying here. I want to thank every person who voted for me," Mr. Shen stated to the crowd. His campaign had initially been viewed as a long shot, with Shen gaining attention through his background in organizing civil defense courses and advocating for greener city initiatives and responsive government services.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te actively campaigned for DPP candidates, appearing on stage to support his party's mayoral hopeful in Taoyuan City on Thursday night. Unlike presidential elections where cross-strait relations with China dominate the discourse, this weekend's vote focused heavily on local concerns such as social welfare benefits, livelihood issues, and energy policy. The DPP's performance continues a trend where the party struggled in local elections, having won only five of 22 localities in 2022.

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Real-World Impact of Energy Referendum

Parallel to the mayoral races, voters participated in a referendum aimed at overturning a policy that banned nuclear power generation. Supporters of the repeal argue that additional energy sources are urgently required to meet the exploding electricity demands of the artificial intelligence industry. Voter Chang Li-fen highlighted the economy as her primary concern, noting that rising energy costs in countries like France and Italy have directly impacted living expenses, making economic stability the foremost issue for many citizens.

Geopolitical Pressures and Campaign Dynamics

The election unfolded under significant external pressure, with Beijing imposing sanctions on Puma Shen and launching an investigation into his activities. Taiwanese authorities accused Chinese actors of attempting to sow distrust in the island's electoral system, allegations that Chinese authorities have firmly rejected. Between Friday and Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense recorded approximately 33 sorties by Chinese warplanes, including bombers and fighter jets, operating near the island.

Concluding Observations on Civic Engagement

Both campaigns mobilized distinct bases of support through varied methods. Mr. Shen traveled in a motorcade across the city, stopping for 15-minute intervals to greet crowds of supporters. In contrast, Chiang Wan-an held a rally on Friday night at his headquarters, joined by other KMT city council members, where supporters cheered with balloons, flags, and light-up sticks. The final outcome solidifies the KMT's stronghold in Taipei and reflects the nuanced priorities of voters balancing local governance with broader economic and geopolitical realities.