The Democratic Progressive Party secures its best local election result in a decade, winning nine races, while the opposition KMT retains control of Taipei amid heightened regional tensions.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has achieved its strongest performance in local elections for at least ten years, securing victories in nine of the 22 mayoral and county magistrate races. This result marks a significant recovery for the DPP from its previous loss in the last local elections four years ago, where the party won only five races. The DPP is currently led by Lai Ching-te, the president of Taiwan, a figure who is widely disliked by Beijing for his stance on cross-strait relations.

DPP Gains and KMT Capital Retention

The DPP's success is particularly notable given the political landscape, as Lai Ching-te is regarded by the Chinese Communist Party as a separatist who opposes their territorial claims over the self-governing island. While the DPP celebrated a broadening of its influence across the island, the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, also secured a substantial number of victories. The KMT won ten races, a decrease from the 14 victories it achieved in the previous election cycle, yet it managed to retain control over Taiwan's capital, Taipei, and the neighboring New Taipei city.

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Election Focus on Economic Concerns

Despite the intense geopolitical backdrop involving China, the local elections were primarily driven by domestic issues rather than cross-strait relations. Voters focused heavily on bread-and-butter concerns such as housing costs and wealth distribution, which overshadowed the broader geopolitical tensions in the campaign trail. However, the result still carries diplomatic weight, as William Yang, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, noted that China will likely breathe a sigh of relief at the KMT's continued hold on Taipei and New Taipei, cities that serve as important economic and political hubs.

Chiang Wan-an Defeats Puma Shen in Taipei

The most watched contest was the race for Taipei mayor, which featured a close battle between the KMT incumbent, Chiang Wan-an, and the DPP legislator, Puma Shen. Shen, who has been sanctioned by China, gathered thousands of supporters outside his campaign office to watch the results unfold. The atmosphere began with optimism, with chants encouraging Shen to turn things around, but the mood shifted to somber as Chiang extended his lead. Shortly before 8pm, Shen conceded defeat on stage, receiving a prolonged standing ovation from his supporters despite the loss.

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Shen emphasized that regardless of the outcome, the election represented a victory for democracy and for the people of Taipei. He continued to highlight his background as a criminologist and co-founder of the Kuma Academy, an organization that runs civil defense courses to prepare Taiwanese citizens for a potential Chinese invasion. Supporters like Yan Jing-na, a 50-year-old backer of Shen, expressed that they would support him as long as he prioritized Taiwan's interests, viewing Beijing's label of him as a separatist as a testament to his defense of Taiwanese rights.

Regional Tensions and Future Outlook

Concurrent with the election events, Taiwan's defense ministry reported that 33 Chinese warplanes and eight warships encircled the island on Friday, underscoring the physical pressure China maintains. While China's Taiwan Affairs Office had not issued a comment on the election results, President Lai Ching-te thanked the people of Taiwan for their trust in DPP candidates. Supporters of the DPP, such as Zhan Ying-yi, accepted the democratic outcome but expressed deep concern about the threat of eventual rule by the People's Republic of China, noting that the freedom to vote remains a cherished but fragile right.