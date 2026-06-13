Taiwan's Drone Industry and Security Dilemma Amid US Support Uncertainty

Thunder Tiger's shift to long-range drones, supply chain decoupling from China, and the island's porcupine defence strategy are under pressure from Trump's ambiguous US commitment, highlighting Taiwan's quest for deterrence without provoking China.

Allan Chi, a representative of Taiwan's Thunder Tiger drone company, explains that their long-range attack drones can reach Shanghai, 680 kilometres from Taipei, but not Beijing.

The company, originally a toy manufacturer, has shifted to defence production following the Ukraine war and Iran's drone deployments, which highlighted modern drone warfare importance. A key feature is its 'non-red' supply chain, sourcing 95-99% of parts outside mainland China to ensure production continuity during conflict, despite higher costs. Chi emphasises that Taiwan does not seek war with nuclear-armed China but must prepare defences. Taiwan ranks as the 15th most democratic nation, with strong tech-driven economic growth.

It pursues a 'porcupine strategy' of asymmetric deterrence, relying on US military aid. However, US President Donald Trump's recent Beijing visit and comments-suggesting arms sales to Taiwan are a negotiating chip and possibly speaking directly with Taiwan's president-have created anxiety about the reliability of US support. Taiwan's political divisions, including xenophobic sentiments toward immigrants, and external pressures complicate its defence efforts.

The island maintains normalcy in daily life, with bustling night markets, while air raid shelters remind residents of the persistent threat from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. The delicate balance between seeking security and avoiding provocation remains central to Taiwan's survival strategy amidst great power rivalry





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Taiwan Drones Thunder Tiger US Arms Sales Porcupine Strategy China Threat Trump Taiwan Policy Non-Red Supply Chain Asymmetric Warfare Taiwan Defence Geopolitical Risk

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