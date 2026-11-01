Clancy Snell, Tyson Bradley and Ethan Matthews headline AFL draft prospects

Gippsland Power defender Clancy Snell is tipped as a top-20 pick, while Tyson Bradley could go top 10 and GWS academy midfielder Ethan Matthews is a top-10 chance in this week's AFL draft.

Gippsland Power defender Clancy Snell is tipped to be a top-20 pick in this week's AFL draft after a successful switch last year to the backline, where his marking is a weapon.

Snell, who lives on a farm in Mirboo North, more than 150 kilometres south-east of Melbourne, joins South Australia's Mitch Harris and fellow Victorian Tyson Bradley as the standout tall defenders. Snell is the supersized key defensive prospect named after a Banjo Paterson poem. His parents chose the name Clancy from the bush poem Clancy of the Overflow. He played for Vic Country and comes from a big family in the country.

Also read Western Jets midfielder Luke Hicks honors late father Scott amid draft hopes

Clancy Snell Aims To Outshine Key Defenders

It would mean something if I get taken first among the key defenders, Snell said. We are all different, but I am trying to be as competitive as I can to beat them, or be better than them. His confidence has come a long way since two pre-seasons ago when he did not think he was good enough to make the Power squad.

He was previously a midfielder or a forward, and played on the wing in his handful of senior games for Mirboo North last year. But the questions he most often gets from recruiters are about his family. He has four sisters, Alyssa, 19, Ella, 21, Taliesha, 23, and Madi, 31, and a 33-year-old brother, Harley. They have got a different dad who passed away when they were younger, but they are still family to me, Snell said.

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The older two have moved out, so there are three left at home. They are all sisters, so I had to deal with them growing up, and that was always trouble, but I always had people to rely on. Snell, a keen surfer, barely ventured into the city before football took him there the past two years. Mirboo North has one main street, including two pubs, a bakery and an IGA supermarket.

His high school and former primary school are at the top of the hill. It has almost turned into reality that I am going to be moving into a bigger city, so I am looking forward to it, and I will make the most of it, Snell said. Tyson Bradley is hardly aware of anyone who doubts him.

Tyson Bradley Wins Over Draft Critics

Those people exist, believing his relative lack of speed, agility and athleticism could expose him at AFL level, but they are becoming an endangered species as Bradley wins them over with continued excellence while answering every challenge. The 195-centimetre defender won Vic Metro's MVP award at the under-18 championships, and the Sandringham Dragons recognised him as their best finals player, including a great battle with key forward prospect Sam Gayfer.

Bradley, who was named at centre-half-back in the All-Australian team, will be a first-round selection on Thursday night, and could be snapped up in the top 10, with Gold Coast among his strongest admirers. It has been a pretty cool experience, he said of his draft year. There is lots going into it, and I feel like I have progressed throughout and kept building.

I feel like I finished really well, and put a stamp on the end of the season. I did everything I could this year, and I am pretty proud of myself to this point, but I have still got more coming. Whatever Bradley lacks is made up for with football smarts, including outstanding footwork and positioning. He is switched on off-field, too.

He plans to complete a psychology degree during what he hopes is a long AFL career. I am interested in the reasons why we do things and how we operate, Bradley said. Hopefully, that will keep me busy while I am playing in the AFL. That would be the dream.

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Bradley will continue a proud family legacy in the VFL/AFL after his grandfather, John, played 43 games for the Bulldogs in the 1960s, including two best-on-ground performances in the 1966 Brownlow Medal. His father, Jarrod, also did a pre-season with Hawthorn, so football is in the blood. I think my grandfather came top 25 that year in the Brownlow, and he is pretty pumped with that, Bradley said. We try and drop him down a peg every now and then.

Dad was a big forward, so he is a bit upset with me not kicking any goals. This is the story of the trailblazing GWS academy rising star whose dad grew up a Collingwood fan in Victoria and met his Sydney-raised mum playing basketball in Queensland.

Ethan Matthews Set For Top Ten AFL Draft Pick

Midfielder Ethan Matthews will be a top-10 selection in this week's AFL draft after spending most of his life in the club's western Sydney heartland, which will be a milestone for the Giants, who could match a bid as early as Melbourne's first pick. It is definitely a bit all over the place, but I am certainly grateful for it, Matthews said of his background. Dad always wanted me to play footy.

Being Magpies fans, we actually drove past three or four closer clubs to go to Ingleburn Magpies, and that is where I played my footy. We have really tried to build western Sydney footy, and that has brought me to the Giants, and where I am today. Matthews is convinced that the tide has turned, and western Sydney football is about to thrive. Another Ingleburn player, Brynley Ryan, could be drafted next year.

As for Matthews, he was enjoying a brilliant campaign before a stress fracture in his right foot brought a premature end to his season. He averaged 35 disposals in the Talent League and started the AFL under-18 championships with the same number against Vic Country, but his football year was over one game later. I really wanted to keep that form going, so that is probably what was most frustrating, Matthews said. But there is always a silver lining.

I have been able to get in the gym a bit more, and put on a bit more weight, which I needed to do. Everything happens for a reason.