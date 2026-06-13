Taliban Commander Sentenced to 42 Years for 2008 Kidnapping of Journalist David Rohde

Haji Najibullah, a former Taliban commander, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for his role in the 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist David Rohde and two Afghan associates. The sentencing in Manhattan federal court capped a long saga that included months of captivity, a dramatic escape, and a years-long manhunt. Rohde confronted his captor in court, detailing the trauma and accusing him of lying and refusing to take responsibility.

The sentencing of Haji Najibullah , a former Taliban commander, in a Manhattan federal court concluded a years-long legal saga stemming from the 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist David Rohde and two Afghan associates.

Najibullah, who appeared in court shackled and wearing khaki jail garb, showed seemingly casual demeanor, even smiling at points, which contrasted sharply with the gravity of his crimes. Rohde, present in the courtroom, directly confronted his former captor, stating that Najibullah was refusing to take responsibility for his actions and highlighting the pain caused by his lies.

The case centered on Najibullah's role in orchestrating the abduction and seven-month captivity of Rohde and his companions, as well as his leadership in Taliban attacks that resulted in the deaths of US service members. After a trial, Najibullah was convicted on charges of hostage-taking and providing material support for terrorism resulting in death, facing a potential life sentence. Prosecutors argued for the maximum penalty, emphasizing the unimaginable suffering inflicted on the victims, while the defense sought an 18-year term.

Rohde detailed how the kidnapping unfolded from what was supposed to be a routine interview. He had left instructions at his newspaper's Kabul bureau not to publicize the incident to protect his family, and he wrote a personal note to his wife about using his book advance for ransom, expressing love and hope.

When Rohde, his translator, and driver arrived at the predetermined meeting spot on November 10, 2008, Najibullah called to change the location due to supposed US military activity. At the new site, Taliban militants armed with machine guns restrained and blindfolded them, transporting them to a safe house. Najibullah then contacted the Times bureau, falsely claiming the journalists were spies for coalition forces, thereby justifying their detention.

The captors aimed to leverage the hostages for ransom payments and the release of Taliban prisoners, subjecting them to constant threat of violence. Over months, Rohde and the others were shuffled between locations, forced to perform chores, and lived under the shadow of death. Rohde attempted various strategies to secure his release, including staging a hunger strike, pretending to be ill, and even faking a suicide attempt to create an opportunity.

The turning point came in June 2009 when Rohde discovered a car tow rope during cleaning duties. He secretly hid the rope, and on the night of June 9, while guards were asleep, he and his translator scaled the compound wall using the rope, escaping to a nearby Pakistani military outpost. From there, they were transferred to US authorities and eventually reunited with their families.

The experience was later chronicled in Rohde's book, "A Rope and a Prayer: A Kidnapping from Two Sides," co-authored with his wife. The trial and sentencing of Najibullah, who had been captured years after the escape, provided a measure of closure. During sentencing, Rohde publicly apologized to his family for the danger he had brought upon them, calling hostage-taking a cruel and cowardly crime.

Najibullah, largely stone-faced throughout Rohde's statement, ultimately received a 42-year prison sentence, a term that reflects the severity of his actions yet falls short of the life term prosecutors had requested. The case underscores the enduring risks journalists face in conflict zones and the complex pursuit of justice for such acts





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Taliban Kidnapping Journalist David Rohde Haji Najibullah Sentencing Hostage Terrorism New York Times Manhattan Federal Court

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