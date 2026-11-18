Tame Impala dominates the 40th ARIA Awards with seven wins including Album of the Year, while DMA'S and Ecca Vandal secure key categories at the Sydney ceremony.

Tame Impala led the victors at the 40th ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, securing Album of the Year for its latest release, Deadbeat. The event, held at the Hordern Pavilion and partnered with Spotify, celebrated four decades of Australian music industry achievement across multiple prestigious categories.

Tame Impala Secures Seven Major Wins

Kevin Parker dominated the evening by collecting seven awards from eight nominations. He accepted the Album of the Year trophy, noting that the project was emotionally taxing to create. He described the production process as nearly killing him, citing a rocky start that challenged his creative resilience. The fifth studio album has consistently pushed boundaries, often ruffling fan expectations across his previous discography.

Also read ARIA Awards 2026: Full Winners List Led by Genesis Owusu and DMA'S

Parker returned to the stage later to accept the Song of the Year award for Dracula. Upon accepting the second accolade, he greeted the audience with a simple, Hi, me again, acknowledging the overwhelming number of wins. He dedicated this specific honor to his daughter, highlighting the personal significance of the recognition. The band also secured Best Produced Release and Best Engineered Release for Deadbeat, reinforcing its technical excellence.

Other Key Artists and Group Victories

DMA'S emerged as another major beneficiary of the night, capturing awards for Best Group and Best Alternative Release. The Sydney-based rock band joined a shortlist of prominent live acts that included Genesis Owusu, 3%, and Spiderbait. These groups performed alongside established names to highlight the diversity of the current Australian music landscape.

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Alternative artist Ecca Vandal also experienced a highly successful event, winning Best Alternative Release and Breakthrough Artist. The victories followed the release of her second album, Looking for People to Unfollow. She received seven nominations in total, marking a significant milestone in her career progression and industry standing.

Diverse Genre Winners and Industry Messages

Emma Donovan took home the award for Best Blues and Roots Album for her release, Take Me to the River. The Gumbaynggir artist delivered an emotional speech that connected her music to the environmental threats facing Australian rivers. She thanked both fresh and salt water for their healing influence on her artistic process during the album creation.

The ceremony also featured the Not AI's to Take campaign, where Elton John sent a recorded message urging the Australian government to protect artist rights. He demanded that AI systems cannot use Australian artist work without full permission. Jack River followed with a speech warning that AI companies are attempting to influence copyright laws to benefit trillion-dollar corporations.