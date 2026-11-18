Kevin Parker's Tame Impala won seven ARIA Awards including Album of the Year for Deadbeat and Song of the Year for Dracula, becoming the most decorated artist in ARIA history with 22 total wins. Ecca Vandal won four awards and the ceremony featured an anti-AI campaign supported by Elton John.

Tame Impala won seven awards at the 2026 ARIA Awards, becoming the most decorated artist in the ceremony's history with 22 total wins. The awards were presented at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night, marking the 40th anniversary of the ARIA Awards.

Kevin Parker's music project took home Album of the Year for Deadbeat, Song of the Year for Dracula, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Engineered Release, Best Produced Release and the inaugural Global Impact Award, which was presented by Darren Hayes. Tame Impala won from 14 nominations. The seven wins catapulted Parker to 22 total ARIA Awards, overtaking the 21 victories each held by Silverchair and John Farnham. This makes Parker the most decorated artist in ARIA Awards history.

Also read Elton John backs Australian artists in fight against AI in surprise Aria awards appearance

Tame Impala's Record Breaking ARIA Wins

His Album of the Year win for Deadbeat brings him to four total wins in that category, surpassing Powderfinger. Accepting the night's biggest award, Parker said: I am so, so proud of Deadbeat. It almost killed me to make it, just like every other album that I have made. It got off to a rocky start, honestly.

Every album that I have made has ruffled the feathers of fans and this one more than any other album before it. But I am so proud of it and it is getting the response it deserves. Accepting Best Solo Artist, Parker joked that the award would hopefully once and for all put an end to the jokes that he is a band. The win came days after Tame Impala was announced as a Coachella headliner.

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The Perth-born international sensation had already had a big week with a sold-out national tour before the ceremony. Dracula spent 18 weeks in ARIA's Top 10 singles chart and was this week nominated for a Grammy Award for the remix featuring South Korean singer Jennie, along with three other nods. The track charted Gold in 16 countries.

The accolades cap a blockbuster year that includes a 2026 world tour and Loser featuring in the latest Our music is not AI's to take campaign from ARIA. Ecca Vandal made her performance debut at the ARIAs' 40th anniversary and took home four awards from seven nominations.

Ecca Vandal Breakthrough Artist Award

Born in South Africa with Sri Lankan heritage and based in Melbourne, Vandal won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award, Best Independent Release, Best Alternative Release and Best Cover Art for her album Looking For People to Unfollow. This is crazy. Thank you so much for the recognition in this category, Vandal said, accepting the Best Alternative Music award. I am also really happy and honoured that I have a team that also takes risks.

Vandal also thanked everyone in the room who had said no to her in her career. There has been a few of you, she said, laughing. No genuinely, I want to say thank you because I realised I did not need a green light to go after what was actually inside of me. You did me a really big favour.

Vandal called out those in the room who have said no to me along the way. It's been a long journey, a lot of closed doors, she said. To any artists out there told they're too much, don't fit the mould, has been overlooked: keep going. After releasing her 2017 self-titled debut album, Vandal shut down her social accounts in 2020.

She holed up in the childhood home of co-producer and partner Richie Buxton and emerged with Looking For People To Unfollow. The victory comes after Vandal scored the $30,000 Australian Music Prize earlier this month. Along with Tame Impala, Ghanaian-Australian singer and rapper Genesis Owusu had the most ARIA nominations this year, including for his album Redstar Wu and The Worldwide Scourge. Despite eight nods, Owusu went home empty-handed.

The genre-masher's seven previous ARIA victories included his first two albums claiming Album of the Year. Owusu delivered an energetic performance of Stampede among ARIA performers such as 3%, Blusher, Boy Soda, Darren Hayes and DMA'S. DMA's won Best Group and Best Rock Album, while G Flip won two ARIA Awards in categories decided by public vote: Best Video and Best Australian Live Act.

Diverse Winners In Genre Categories

Debut artist Rachael Fahim won Best Country Album, seeing off competition from veteran Keith Urban, while Emma Donovan won Best Blues and Roots Album. Miss Kaninna won Best Hip Hop/Rap Release and paid tribute to Donovan, who taught her to sing. Hip hop is so important to me because it gives me an opportunity to talk about how I feel, my Black experience in this country, she said.

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And it also makes me realise that there are so many other people in this country whose voices need to be heard. This country would be nothing without immigrants. And who you vote for in the next election is really important. For the second year in a row Boy Soda won Best Soul/R&B Release.

Ninajirachi won Best Dance/Electronic Release and Karnivool won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album. Matt Corby won Best Adult Contemporary Album for Tragic Magic, while Not Drowning, Waving won Best World Music Album for Malira. K-pop group BTS won Most Popular International Artist for their album ARIRANG, beating the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran. Musical acts who missed out despite multiple nominations included Troye Sivan, Way Dynamic, Genesis Owusu and Baker Boy.

Anti AI Campaign And Elton John

DMA's Best Festival win went to Laneway Festival boss Danny Rogers, who dedicated the award to original music and incredibly talented and dedicated human beings at a time when their livelihoods are increasingly under threat. Sir Elton John made a cameo during the ceremony, supporting an anti-AI campaign and urging Australian artists and creators to make their voices heard and protect copyright. You have a duty to protect Australian artists and their work.

Don't let AI use any Australian artist's work without full permission, he said. Artists Jack River, Dobby, Josh Pyke and KLP led an address for the campaign Not AI's to Take, saying no fight matters more to Australian artists right now than the basic right to control how their work is used. Jack River protested against the handful of trillion-dollar AI companies trying to bully our government into changing Australia's copyright laws for their benefit.

Pyke added: If we legalise theft in our backyard, it's not just our work the government will be handing over, it's the whole f***ing world's. Dobby emphasised it wouldn't just be lyrics and songs from Yothu Yindi, Missy Higgins, Gurrumul and Jimmy Barnes you'll be handing over. But Elton John, Beyonce and The Beatles' work too. Do not let Australia be the weak link that lets the world down.

There has never been a more important time to make noise about this, said Laneway Festival boss Danny Rogers at the winner's podium. Tim Minchin, presenting the Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album, spoke about the importance of artistry and heartfelt, f***ing human-ness, flaws and all, over AI to rousing applause. The Hall of Fame inductees made a surprise address to urge Australian artists to support the campaign.

For the first time in its history, more than one million public votes were cast for four ARIA categories: Song of the Year, Best Australian Live Act, Best Video, and Most Popular International Artist. The ceremony opened with a celebration of the awards' 40th anniversary, with tributes from Keith Urban, Robbie Williams, Jessica Mauboy, INXS, Paul Kelly, Kate Ceberano and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Six Australian music acts were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year: Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End, Vika and Linda, and a posthumous honour. Other winners included Bluey's Double J Live at the Wireless - Hamer Hall, Melbourne 2023, which was initially given Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement. The winner in that category was Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream, Empire Of The Sun.

Other entries included Fox Sports Australia: Finals Footy, 3%, Fred Leone, Toyota: Nice to Know it could, Amyl and The Sniffers, Paramount+: All Fired Up - AFC Women's Asian Cup, G Flip and Uber Eats: The Man LAROI, The Kid LAROI.