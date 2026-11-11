Tame Impala Set to Headline Coachella 2027 After 2019 Triumph

Australian psychedelic leader Kevin Parker will headline Coachella 2027, joining SZA and Dua Lipa on the stage for a second time after a 2019 performance.

Tame Impala, fronted by Australian multi‑instrumentalist Kevin Parker, has been announced as one of the headline acts for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, joining SZA and Dua Lipa on the main stage in Indio, California.

Headline Slot Returns for Kevin Parker

The announcement marks the fifth time Parker has performed at Coachella, and the second time he will headline. His previous headlining show in 2019 was described by fans as mind‑bending and set a high bar for the 2027 set.

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Defining the 2027 lineup, festival organisers highlighted that Parker has already worked with two of the other headliners. He produced tracks for Dua Lipa's 2024 album Radical Optimism, and collaborated with SZA on the upcoming soundtrack track Flower In A Hurricane for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Australian Presence on the Main Stage

Beyond Tame Impala, Australia will be well‑represented at the festival. Domestic electronic producer Dom Dolla and sampling group The Avalanches are scheduled to return, while indie‑electro outfit Empire of the Sun is set to make a first‑time appearance in the desert after a decade.

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Other Australian acts debuting at Coachella include Sydney‑based gang Gang of Youths, ARIA Award‑winning rapper Genesis Owusu of Ghanaian descent, Brisbane DJ Odd Mob, and Byron Bay‑to‑Berlin base Dream Boat. Their inclusion expands the Australian representation across both weekends.

Supporting Acts and Special Moments

The 2027 festival features a wealth of supporting acts, including a historic Madonna performance in the dance tent-an event not seen since 2006. Other American and international names on the bill comprise Weezer, Mike D, Angine De Poitrine, Underworld, The Womack Sisters and the Canadian duo Angine De Poitrine.

With the event scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 9, and wrap up on Sunday, April 18, Coachella offers fans worldwide an immersive experience. The festival's advance sale was sold out earlier in the year, and the event will be live‑streamed on YouTube, extending its reach beyond the Indio venue.