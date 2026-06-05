Tammy Shipley's Death Under Surveillance: A Failure of Police and Mental Health Response

Tammy Shipley's family seeks answers after her death while under 24-hour surveillance. Despite her repeated requests for police protection due to mental illness, authorities failed to recognize her needs, leading to tragic consequences.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Vicki Shipley experienced a sudden and shocking turn of events. Her daughter Tammy had died while under 24-hour surveillance, a fact that came to light when detectives arrived at Vicki's doorstep just five days before Christmas.

Vicki, who had been preparing for the holiday with her grandchildren, was stunned. The detectives asked her to confirm her identity and whether she had someone with her for support. Overwhelmed, Vicki felt a mother's instinct kick in-she sensed that Tammy's death was not sudden but the result of a series of events that unfolded over days. The family began piecing together the timeline, learning that Tammy had sought police protection just eleven days before her death.

Tammy Shipley had a vibrant but challenging life. Raised by a single mother who worked nights as a nurse, Tammy excelled academically and athletically, even becoming a New South Wales state champion in netball. She was a talented writer and poet. As an adult, she raised six children and was known for her caring, humorous nature.

Her son Liam, now a professional dancer in London, credits her with supporting his career. Yet Tammy battled serious health issues, surviving cancer twice and living with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Though medication helped for long stretches, she occasionally experienced psychotic episodes, hearing voices or seeing things that weren't there. Two weeks before her death, Tammy felt threatened and believed someone was after her.

She wanted to be somewhere safe, so on December 9, 2022, she walked into Macquarie Fields Police Station and asked to be arrested, thinking the police could protect her. The police declined. Later that day, she shoplifted $574 worth of items from Target, leading to her arrest and charges. She was given a conditional release order and banned from the mall.

The next day, she stole $23.10 worth of items from Woolworths, including a kitchen knife and rolling pin. She was refused bail and taken back to Campbelltown Police Station. Despite NSW Police having interacted with her for mental health episodes at least four times in the previous year-including a visit to the station just thirteen days earlier where she complained her neighbor was talking inside her head-the officers did not check her records.

The fact sheet stated police were unaware of any mental health issues. At her court appearance via videolink, she was unrepresented, and no one asked why she wanted to stay in custody or mentioned her schizophrenia. She was transferred to Silverwater maximum-security prison, where she attempted suicide shortly after arrival





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