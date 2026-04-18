Tana Umaga Fears Super Rugby Exit of Moana Pasifika Could Boost Rugby League in Samoa and Tonga, Jeopardizing World Cup Hopes

All Blacks legend Tana Umaga expresses deep concern that the potential demise of Moana Pasifika from Super Rugby Pacific could lead to rugby league eclipsing rugby in Samoa and Tonga, significantly hindering their chances of qualifying for future Rugby World Cups. Umaga highlights the vital role Moana Pasifika plays as a development pathway for Pacific talent and warns of the growing influence of rugby league in the region.

All Blacks legend Tana Umaga has voiced significant concerns regarding the potential folding of Moana Pasifika from Super Rugby Pacific , warning that such an outcome could pave the way for rugby league to dominate in Samoa and Tonga . This would, in turn, jeopardize the proud Pacific nations' ability to qualify for future Rugby World Cup s.

Moana Pasifika's existence has been under a dark cloud this week following five seasons in the competition, with a statement from the owners effectively signalling its demise. However, Umaga remains hopeful, stating that players and staff are clinging to a slender chance of survival, as New Zealand Rugby actively engages with potential investors to secure the team's future. One investor group is actively seeking financial backing and is in direct negotiations with NZR to acquire the franchise license. Umaga, who is set to join the All Blacks coaching staff after the current Super Rugby season, acknowledged the faint hope but also articulated his profound apprehension about the impact on Pacific rugby should Moana Pasifika cease to exist. The team has served as a crucial platform for Samoan and Tongan players to compete at a high level, though their base in Auckland, rather than on home soil, presented challenges to on and off-field success. Nevertheless, Umaga stressed Moana Pasifika's vital role as a pathway for emerging Tongan and Samoan talent, suggesting that without it, many players currently representing their nations in Test matches might be forced to return to club rugby. Umaga highlighted the substantial chasm between the current international standing of Samoa and Tonga and their desired level of performance. He emphasized that without opportunities like Moana Pasifika to bridge this gap, progress will be exceedingly difficult. He pointed to Samoa's narrow qualification for the recent World Cup and Tonga's struggles in a previous cycle, expressing concern that without sustained development pathways, both nations might fail to qualify for the next World Cup. This perilous prospect is exacerbated by the escalating popularity and investment in rugby league in both Samoa and Tonga. While rugby remains the national sport, Umaga fears this may not last without robust pathways for elite players. He cautioned against complacency, highlighting the risk of rugby league capturing the island nations' talent if rugby doesn't offer competitive opportunities. He noted rugby league's strong product, widespread popularity, significant financial backing, and active promotional efforts across the islands. He also drew attention to the substantial presence of Pacific Islanders in the NRL, mirroring rugby's demographic, and the potential for Samoa to become an even more formidable force in league with a larger player pool. Umaga poignantly observed that Pacific Islanders are naturally suited to rugby, love the game, and form a significant part of its player base, but expressed sadness at the prospect of them predominantly shifting to rugby league, which would diminish rugby's standing in the region. The text also touches upon broader development initiatives, including Australian government funding and potential expansion plans for second-tier competitions, suggesting that pathways similar to those that propelled the Fijian Drua could benefit Tongan and Samoan rugby. Finally, the news includes a brief update on Wallabies prop Angus Bell's ankle injury, which could jeopardize his participation in the upcoming July Tests, and details his history of foot-related injuries. This injury occurred while he was playing for Ulster in the United Rugby Championship





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Tana Umaga Moana Pasifika Super Rugby Pacific Rugby League Samoa Tonga Rugby World Cup

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