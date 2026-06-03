Tangentyere CEO Defends Town Camp Management Amid Scrutiny After Child's Death

An exclusive interview with Walter Shaw, CEO of Tangentyere Council, addresses criticisms of living conditions in Alice Springs town camps following the tragic case of Kumanjayi Little Baby.

Walter Shaw, the fourth-generation town camper and CEO of Tangentyere Council , has served for over 15 years, largely avoiding the spotlight. However, the recent tragedy involving Kumanjayi Little Baby, a child taken from an Alice Springs town camp house, has thrust him and his organization into national scrutiny.

The incident has raised questions about the state of the 16 small Aboriginal communities on the town's fringes. In an exclusive interview with 7.30, Shaw argued that the tragedy should catalyze change, but emphasized that his hands are tied due to contractual limitations with the Northern Territory government. He stated, 'I think we're doing as much as our contract allows with regard to up-keeping of housing on the town camps.

' Many Alice Springs residents believe Tangentyere Council could do more to ensure safety and welfare. Coalition Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price questioned the justification of government funding to Tangentyere given the conditions on the ground, describing squalor in town camps. Shaw countered that while annual reports have not been posted for four years, the council's finances are publicly available, with the 2024-2025 financial statement showing $27 million in grants.

The organization provides services such as night patrols, family and anti-violence programs, and community centres. However, critics argue that despite this funding, living conditions remain deplorable. Shaw defended his organization, stating that they are transparent and that the bottleneck lies with the NT government's approval processes for repairs. Town camps were established decades ago by Aboriginal leaders displaced from traditional lands due to discriminatory policies preventing them from settling within Alice Springs.

Over time, complex lease arrangements and bureaucratic hurdles have plagued residents. Shaw pointed out that many repair jobs require lengthy approval from the NT government, creating a bottleneck. He said, 'There is an underspend when it comes to repairs and maintenance... but if there is a bottleneck, the sole responsibility is the Northern Territory government.

' NT Housing Minister Steve Edgington conceded there was a hold-up on the government's side and acknowledged the need for systemic reform, citing decades of underinvestment. He stated his department is taking immediate action to improve standards, including clearer responsibility for repairs and services. Edgington emphasized that stronger governance, clearer service responsibilities, better coordination, and improved accountability are needed.

He affirmed that Tangentyere's reporting requirements are being met, but stressed that all parties-government, Aboriginal organizations, service providers, and residents-must work together for a safer, more accountable model for town camps. The personal impact of the conditions is severe, as illustrated by Kumanjayi's grandfather, Robin Japanangka Granites.

Although he does not live in a town camp, many of his family members do, and he is appalled by the state of their homes: dirty, with thick grass, holes in roofs and cement, and markings in the paint.

'That's how damaging it is for us to live in town camps,' he said. Shaw expressed sympathy but reiterated that Tangentyere is restricted by contracts. He called for governments to take responsibility for housing management in town camps and remote communities. The situation has drawn national attention, with political figures and community leaders calling for immediate improvements.

The future of town camps remains uncertain, but the tragedy of Kumanjayi Little Baby has become a catalyst for demands for change. Shaw maintains that his organization is doing its best within constraints, but acknowledges that more needs to be done. The NT government has promised reforms, but residents and advocates are skeptical given the history of underinvestment.

The complex web of responsibilities between the council, territory government, and federal government must be untangled to ensure safe and dignified housing for Aboriginal residents on the fringes of Alice Springs





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