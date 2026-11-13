Tanker Collides with New Orleans River Cruise Boat Leaving Passengers Missing

A tanker struck an American Cruise Lines vessel in New Orleans on Friday, injuring or trapping over 100 passengers. Rescue teams are currently searching for missing individuals near the port.

A serious maritime accident occurred in New Orleans on Friday, local time, when a large tanker collided with a river cruise boat docked near the port area. The impact caused the pleasure vessel to become partially submerged in the water, prompting an immediate and urgent rescue operation to save the more than 100 passengers who were onboard at the time of the crash.

The Collision and Initial Response Details

The Advocate newspaper reported that the American Heritage cruise ship, which has a capacity for 150 people and was built in 2015, was struck by the tanker named Atlantic Asphalt at approximately 12:30pm local time. According to unnamed Port of New Orleans officials cited by the publication, there were 129 passengers aboard the vessel when the accident happened.

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The collision resulted in the cruise ship listing heavily to one side, a situation visually confirmed by videos broadcast on local television stations. The US Coast Guard responded to the emergency and issued an emailed statement to Reuters confirming their presence at the scene, while simultaneously closing all river traffic in the immediate vicinity to ensure safety and facilitate the rescue effort.

Government Oversight and Rescue Operations

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took to social media to address the developing crisis, stating that every available asset was being deployed to help rescue missing passengers. He emphasized that his department was coordinating closely with state officials to manage the situation and assist those affected by the disaster.

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The New Orleans mayor's office also provided updates via social media, confirming that multiple individuals had already been rescued from the water. The office stated that search-and-rescue operations remained ongoing as of the time of their announcement, indicating that the situation was still fluid and dangerous for those trapped on the sinking vessel.

Stakeholder Positions and Passenger Safety

CBS News reported that at least 14 people had been rescued directly from the water, providing a small measure of relief amidst the chaos. However, the exact number of missing passengers has not been immediately confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond to requests for specific details regarding the status of those unaccounted for.

American Cruise Lines, the operator of the affected vessel, released an emailed statement confirming that they were coordinating directly with the US Coast Guard and local authorities. The company expressed deep concern for everyone involved, noting that guests and crew members were evacuated from the ship following the collision.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Consequences

The incident has caused significant disruption to river travel in the New Orleans area, with the closure of river traffic impacting other vessels and transportation schedules in the port vicinity. The partial submersion of the American Heritage cruise ship highlights the vulnerabilities of docked vessels in such collisions and raises immediate questions about safety protocols at the port.

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As rescue teams continue their work, the focus remains on locating the remaining missing passengers and ensuring the safety of the survivors. The coordination between federal agencies, local government, and the cruise line will be critical in managing the aftermath of this collision and supporting those displaced by the event in the coming days.