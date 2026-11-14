Tanker Strikes New Orleans River Cruise, Partially Submerging Boat on Mississippi

A tanker struck the American Heritage paddlewheel cruise ship in New Orleans, partially submerging it and prompting a rescue operation on the Mississippi River.

A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise carrying more than 100 people on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials said.

The accident happened about 12.30pm on Friday. Videos from the scene showed the much larger boat crash into the paddlewheel cruise ship while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the ship listed further into the water. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the American Cruise Lines' American Heritage outside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, Port NOLA told The New Post.

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Harrowing footage posted to social media showed the cruise ship, believed to be carrying 130 people, nearly sideways in the river. Some people were seen in the river wearing life jackets, while others appeared to cling to the vessel's railings. Video posted on social media showed the cruise ship tipping over on to one side as it began to sink. Rescuers were seen pulling passengers wearing life jackets from the water.

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Rescue Operation Underway On Mississippi River

Other people were clinging to the side of the ship. Rescuers were at the scene. Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding for rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard and local emergency teams were among those involved in the operation. The American Heritage is a paddlewheel cruise ship operated by American Cruise Lines. It is designed for river cruises and typically carries passengers on multi-day trips along the Mississippi River and other waterways. The vessel was docked when the collision occurred.

The Atlantic Asphalt is a tanker vessel. It struck the cruise ship with significant force, causing the cruise ship to list and partially submerge. The cause of the collision is not yet known. Officials have not released information on injuries or the exact number of people rescued.

Port Authority Confirms River Traffic Incident

The rescue operation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon. More details are expected as authorities continue their response. Port NOLA, the port authority for New Orleans, confirmed the incident occurred outside its administration building. The port is a major hub for river traffic on the Mississippi River.

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Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the larger tanker collided with the docked cruise ship. People on board were seen scrambling for life jackets and attempting to stay above water as the vessel tilted. Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, were on the scene. Lt.

Norwood said all agencies are responding. The focus remained on rescuing passengers and ensuring their safety. This is a developing story. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from authorities and rescue teams.