Tariff Threat Exposes Gaps in Australia's Modern Slavery Laws

A new tariff threat from the US has highlighted the need for Australia to strengthen its modern slavery laws, according to an expert who dismissed Anthony Albanese's claims of having 'world-leading' policies. The US has proposed tariffs on exports from over 50 countries, including Australia, due to alleged failures in addressing forced labor in global supply chains. While the US move may have political motivations, it also underscores the need for Australia to update its modern slavery framework, which is no longer adequate to tackle the growing issue of modern slavery. The US is looking for Australia to adopt a forced labor import ban, similar to laws already in place in the US and EU. However, Australia's current legislation is criticized for being more focused on raising corporate awareness than enforcing compliance. With around 41,000 people estimated to be in some form of forced labor or modern slavery in Australia, the need for stronger laws is clear.

A new tariff threat from the Trump administration has highlighted a significant gap in Australia 's slavery laws, as an expert dismissed Anthony Albanese 's claims of having 'world-leading' policies.

The US has proposed tariffs of up to 12.5% on exports from over 50 countries, including Australia, due to alleged failures in addressing forced labor in global supply chains. According to Australian Human Rights Institute director Justine Nolan, while the US move may have political motivations, it also underscores the need for Australia to strengthen its modern slavery framework. Introduced in 2018, Australia's current laws are no longer adequate to tackle the growing issue of modern slavery, Nolan said.

She suggested that the US is looking for Australia to adopt a forced labor import ban, similar to laws already in place in the US and EU. This would prevent goods tainted by forced labor from entering Australia. Nolan criticized Australia's current legislation for being more focused on raising corporate awareness than enforcing compliance. She estimated that around 41,000 people are currently in some form of forced labor or modern slavery in Australia.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer justified the proposed tariffs, stating that US workers are being forced to compete on an 'unlevel playing field' internationally. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, pushed back against Greer's claims, insisting that Australia has 'world-leading legislation' to address modern slavery. Nolan, however, argued that Australia's laws are no longer sufficient and need to be updated to keep pace with international developments





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International Relations Human Rights Modern Slavery Tariffs Australia US Forced Labor Anthony Albanese Justine Nolan Legislation

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