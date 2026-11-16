Tasmania's Integrity Commission lacks authority to table reports in parliament following a Supreme Court ruling, leaving key investigation findings secret.

A recent Supreme Court ruling has determined that the Tasmania Integrity Commission lacks the statutory authority to table its investigative reports within the state parliament. This legal constraint has effectively blocked public access to findings from significant long-standing probes, including the final report from the body's first-ever integrity tribunal.

Legal Barriers to Parliamentary Tabling

Chris Gunson SC, a senior barrister with extensive experience in Integrity Commission cases, addressed a parliamentary committee regarding these limitations. He revealed that a recent judicial decision explicitly confirmed the commission does not hold the power to formally table its investigative reports in parliament. Consequently, investigations into multiple members of parliament and other public sector misconduct may remain undisclosed to the public.

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The commission confirmed to the ABC that its powers to release specific findings are legally ambiguous. This uncertainty primarily affects the conclusion of Investigation Cuvier, a six-year inquiry that began six years ago. The inability to table these documents creates a situation where critical information regarding public service integrity may never be made available to elected officials or citizens.

Investigation Cuvier and Tribunal Status

Investigation Cuvier represents the most prominent example of this transparency crisis, involving a six-year investigation into allegations of misconduct within Tasmania's public service. The inquiry was initiated following complaints received in 2018 and resulted in the establishment of a powerful integrity tribunal operating behind closed doors.

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The tribunal examined serious accusations against public officers, including the misuse of public resources, breach of contractual obligations, and undertaking private work during public hours. Additional allegations involved a failure to declare gifts and benefits and the improper use of funds for professional development without necessary clearance.

Further scrutiny was applied to two senior public officers and potential misconduct related to a recruitment process by another employee. The tribunal also assessed whether systemic and organizational failures facilitated these alleged acts. However, the specific government organization at the center of this probe remains unidentified in public records.

Chief Commissioner Addresses Legal Gaps

Chief Commissioner Robert Hay KC acknowledged that the legal framework governing the publication of the tribunal's report is unclear. He explained that under Tasmania's laws, a tribunal can decide to publish its findings, but the commission believes the tribunal ceased to exist once it provided its report to involved parties.

Hay stated that because the tribunal is a separate body from the Integrity Commission, the Board's powers under the Integrity Commission Act 2009 regarding publication are uncertain. This legal distinction prevents the commission from unilaterally deciding to release the details of the investigation, leaving the final report in legal limbo.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Calls for Reform

Catherine Williams, executive director of the Centre for Public Integrity, emphasized the critical importance of releasing the report. She argued that public reporting is a fundamental function that promotes transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the integrity of democratic institutions.

Williams warned that if integrity commissions cannot report their activities to parliament, their function is undermined and public trust is damaged. She called for an urgent legislative solution to resolve these ambiguities and ensure future investigations can be properly reported.

Shadow Attorney-General Ella Haddad has also expressed strong support for the release of the report. The combined pressure from legal experts, advocacy groups, and political opponents highlights the growing concern over the commission's inability to fulfill its mandate due to current legislative constraints.