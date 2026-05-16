Tasmania Introduces Vicarious Liability Laws to Protect Child Sexual Abuse Victims

The Tasmanian government has introduced new vicarious liability laws, making organizations liable for the actions of individuals who are not formally employed by them. This reform aims to address a loophole that allowed some organizations to avoid being held accountable for abuse perpetrated by individuals who were not considered employees.

Advocate and victim survivor Steve Fisher, from Beyond Abuse, has welcomed Tasmania's newly proposed vicarious liability laws. The Tasmanian government will introduce new vicarious liability laws, which will make organisations liable for the actions of individuals that aren't formally employed by them.

Victim survivor and advocate Steve Fisher says the legislation is a step forward, and will overcome the hurdle created by a 2024 High Court decision. Tasmanian Attorney General Guy Barnett says the draft legislation will be released in coming weeks. The Tasmanian government will introduce laws to close a loophole which allows some organisations to avoid being liable for abuse perpetrated by individuals who aren't formal employees, such as priests.

In 2020, the state government amended legislation to expand the scope of liability in child abuse matters. On Saturday, Attorney General Guy Barnett said the state government would be introducing legislation to 'fix that anomaly' and provide opportunity for victim survivors to take action with respect to child sexual abuse in the past. Tasmania has made that decision to protect and support victim survivor's right to make those claims, where there's a vicarious liability akin to employment.

It follows similar steps being taken in other states and territories, including Victoria — which in FebruaryLaw to apply to 'institutions of any colour or persuasion' Mr Barnett said the new legislation, which would apply retrospectively, would be guided by consultation that's taken place nationally as well as engagement with victim-survivors, some of which has already occurred. The justice system will be at work, and there is likely to be some claims in the future, Mr Barnett said.

Tasmania's Attorney General Guy Barnett (left) says draft legislation will be released for consulation in the coming weeks. Tasmanian victim-survivor, advocate and chief executive of Beyond Abuse, Steve Fisher, said the reform was an important move.

'It needed to happen so people who have been abused by institutions can finally get the compensation they deserve,' Mr Fisher said. 'They'll finally get the justice, in monetary terms, that they can,' he said. Mr Fisher said the fact the draft legislation had been developed in consultation with victim-survivors was a necessary element.

'That gives you a unique insight into what abuse survivors battle with every day, and what is needed to help them have the life they were robbed of. ' Mr Barnett said the draft legislation would be released for consultation in the coming weeks, with a goal of legislating it in the second half of this year





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Vicarious Liability Child Sexual Abuse Organizations Victim Survivors Compensation Justice Reform Consultation Victim-Survivors Bird V. DP Priests Churches Victim-Survivors Of Child Sexual Abuse Child Sexual Abuse In Past Years Similar Steps Being Taken In Other States And Victim-Survivors' Right To Make Claims Justice System Compensation Justice Reform Consultation Victim-Survivors Bird V. DP Priests Churches Victim-Survivors Of Child Sexual Abuse Child Sexual Abuse In Past Years

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