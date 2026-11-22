A police officer on duty in Whitemark has been hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds, while a man in his mid-twenties was found dead nearby. This is the second shooting of a police officer in Tasmania in 18 months.

A police officer on duty on Flinders Island has been hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds after being shot at approximately 9:45 pm on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Whitemark, the main town on the small island located off Tasmania's north-east coast. This marks the second time a police officer has been shot in Tasmania within an 18-month period. It follows a fatal shooting in the state's north-west in June 2025, highlighting a concerning trend in violence against law enforcement. The injured officer was working at the Whitemark police station when the attack took place.

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Officer Transferred To Hospital

He received initial treatment on the island before being transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital. Police confirmed that the officer remains in a serious but stable condition. As the investigation into the shooting began, officers discovered the body of a man nearby. The body was found on Walker Street, just near the police station.

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Initial investigations indicate the man, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties, sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Authorities believe the two incidents are linked and stated that the situation has been safely contained. Flinders Island is a very small community with fewer than 1,000 residents in total. Whitemark itself has a population of about 300 people according to the 2021 census.

Significant Police Response Deployed

Despite the small size, the incident has prompted a significant police response. Tasmania Police have deployed extra resources to ensure continued community safety. These resources include uniformed officers, specialist units, and forensic experts. The deployment was announced on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have expressed their sympathy for those affected by the tragic events. In a statement, they said their thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved. They also extended their condolences to the wider community of Flinders Island. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Public Asked For Footage

This includes individuals who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from Walker Street. Police are asking the public to contact them on 131 444 if they have any relevant details. The increased police presence will remain in the Whitemark area for the foreseeable future. Authorities are conducting thorough forensic examinations to determine the full circumstances.

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The community is awaiting further updates as the investigation progresses. No arrests have been reported at this stage of the inquiry. The case is being treated with the highest priority by senior officers.