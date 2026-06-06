Tasmania Police Minister Apologizes for Naming Port Arthur Gunman in Budget Hearing

Tasmania Police Minister Felix Ellis has apologized after naming the Port Arthur massacre gunman during a budget estimates hearing, causing hurt among survivors. He expressed regret and commitment to meeting survivors.

Tasmania's Police Minister Felix Ellis has issued an unreserved apology after he named the Port Arthur massacre gunman during a budget estimates hearing earlier this week.

The comments, made in front of state politicians, have deeply upset survivors of the 1996 tragedy, which claimed 35 lives and injured dozens more at the popular tourist site. Ellis, who is responsible for policing and firearms policy, made the remark while defending the state's position on proposed federal gun law changes following the Bondi shopping centre stabbing attack.

The survivor, who spoke to the ABC on condition of anonymity, described the minister's decision to name the perpetrator as hurtful and disrespectful, stating that it demonstrated a lack of empathy for those who lived through the horrors of that day. They added that such an action was indicative of someone who does not truly understand the trauma that still affects many Tasmanians.

The exchange that sparked the controversy occurred during a committee hearing when Labor police spokesperson Jen Butler questioned Ellis about his lack of direct engagement with Port Arthur survivors regarding the state's response to new gun control measures. Tasmania has agreed to reclassify certain firearms and establish a buyback scheme, but like several other states it opposes a national cap on the number of guns an individual can own.

Ellis responded that he had consulted with the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, but then in a remark that drew sharp criticism, he invoked the gunman's name while arguing that a cap would not have prevented the massacre. The survivor said that by focusing on the perpetrator's name, the minister missed the point of the ongoing pain and the need for respectful dialogue.

Labor MP Ella Haddad also condemned the comments, calling them shocking and indicative of a heartless disregard for the profound impact of the tragedy on Tasmania's social fabric. Following the ABC's outreach to his office, Ellis quickly released a statement apologising for his remarks. He acknowledged that his choice of words was hurtful and expressed a strong desire to meet with survivors to hear their concerns directly.

I remain committed to meeting with Port Arthur survivors to discuss their concerns as we work to progress sensible firearms policies that keep Tasmanians safe, he said. He also confirmed continued engagement with the Alannah and Madeline Foundation through the Firearms Consultative Committee. The survivor, however, expressed frustration that attempts to arrange meetings with the minister had not been formally acknowledged, despite evidence that survivors had tried to reach out.

They emphasised that the trauma of Port Arthur is still very present in the community and that politicians must recognise the ongoing emotional toll. The incident has reignited debate about the sensitivity of politicians when discussing historical tragedies and the importance of consulting those directly affected before making major policy decisions. As Tasmania navigates its gun law reforms, the need for respectful and inclusive dialogue with survivors and victims' families has never been clearer





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