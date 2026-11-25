The cost of the proposed Hobart stadium has risen to $1.54 billion, prompting Premier Jeremy Rockliff to break a promise to cap the state's contribution at $875 million and seek extra funding from the AFL and federal government.

The cost of the proposed Hobart stadium has risen to $1.54 billion, prompting Tasmania n Premier Jeremy Rockliff to break a promise to cap the state's contribution at $875 million.

The stadium is a condition for the Tasmania Devils to enter the AFL, and the latest estimate includes $1.23 billion for the 23,000-seat roofed venue at Macquarie Point, plus $132 million for precinct infrastructure, $183 million for project delivery, and unspecified contingencies. Rockliff conceded on Tuesday the state would have to cover the slated $100 million increase via extra borrowings.

Also read Hobart stadium cost rises to $1.23 billion as total project hits $1.54 billion before contingency

He said the previous cost estimate was announced 14 months ago and there had been a lot of water under the bridge since that point. He confirmed the project would not head back to parliament for approval of the extra funding, despite previous assurances it would. The state government attributed the increase to international construction pressures, sustained high oil and materials prices, higher labour costs, and the complexity of the stadium's design.

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The stadium initially had a price tag of $715 million. It is expected to be ready for the 2031 AFL season and was a condition of the Tasmania Devils being granted a licence to enter the national competition in 2028. Rockliff said the state had reached out to the federal government and the AFL for extra money on top of their $240 million and $15 million contributions.

Jeff Browne Criticizes Escalating Costs

Former Collingwood president Jeff Browne, who was one of the club presidents who approved Tasmania's admission to the competition in 2023, launched a scathing assessment of the escalating cost. He warned the state's taxpayers would be left to foot an increasingly exorbitant bill. Browne told this masthead it was a runaway train that had not even left the station.

He said there was no question in his mind it would be substantially more than they were now quoting, and it was just a question of how much more. Browne revealed that assurances given to Collingwood about the limits of the AFL's financial exposure to the stadium were central to his decision to support the introduction of a Tasmanian team. He said the AFL was not committing any more money, and it was on that basis that Collingwood approved it.

He added the original cost was stated to be $715 million, which had been proven to be widely inaccurate. Anti-stadium group Our Place Hobart said the new cost estimate failed to take into account other factors, including the interest bill and the exact cost of contingencies. Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff described the ongoing cost increases as a deep betrayal of Tasmanians.

Opposition Calls Cost Increase Betrayal

She said there had now been a fifth major cost blowout and there was not yet a contract price locked in for this massive project. She added that once the cost of the debt over a decade was included, the total cost to the Tasmanian taxpayer was closer to $3.5 billion. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie lashed the government over the latest figures. He stated the new conservative costings still accounted for almost three quarters of the state's yearly taxation income.

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He said it was clearer than ever that this stadium was one the Tasmanian community did not need, did not want, and certainly could not afford. Devils chief executive Brendon Gale said the question of any additional funding from the AFL was a matter for the sport's governing body. He said the club was operating on the basis and assumption that the project was going ahead.

He added that if there was no stadium, there was no world where the team goes ahead. He said the politicians can politic, and the club would get on with building its club. He added that people have their views and are entitled to them, but based on his experience, people never look back, and these types of projects transform cities and states.

BESIX Watpac Named Preferred Builder

The release of updated costs came ahead of schedule after the government bowed to political pressure to make the figures public before the end of the parliamentary year. In mid-October, BESIX Watpac was announced as the preferred builder. A final contract is set to be signed by the end of 2026. BESIX Watpac recently built a 30,000-seat roofed stadium in Christchurch in New Zealand which cost about $540 million.

Rockliff said the final contract price for the Hobart stadium was unlikely to differ from the $1.23 billion estimate. The stadium has been deeply divisive in Tasmania amid rising state debt, a stretched health system and other under-pressure services. The Devils are scheduled to enter the AFL in 2028 but are yet to be granted a permanent license.

League boss Andrew Dillon said as recently as August that the license would be granted by the end of the year with a bit of luck. Macquarie Point still does not have a construction company signed to build it. The cost of the stadium has increased by more than half a billion dollars since the establishment of the Devils was agreed to by the AFL's existing clubs, while the league's contribution to its construction remains at $15 million.