Tasmanian authorities reconsider ban on Antarctic icebreaker's Tasman Bridge transit

Tasmanian authorities are reconsidering a ban that prevents Australia's Antarctic icebreaker from travelling under Hobart's Tasman Bridge. The RSV Nuyina, which has its home port at Macquarie Wharf, is currently not allowed to go under the bridge to reach the nearby refuelling depot at Selfs Point.

Safety concerns currently prevent Australia's Antarctic icebreaker from travelling under Hobart's Tasman Bridge to reach a nearby refuelling depot . But Tasmanian authorities say all options are on the table as the state government tries to resolve the costly refuelling issue.

The Tasmanian government says allowing the RSV Nuyina to transit under the bridge is one of three options under consideration, but the harbourmaster will have the final say. Tasmanian authorities are reconsidering a ban that prevents Australia's Antarctic icebreaker from travelling under Hobart's Tasman Bridge. The RSV Nuyina, which has its home port at Macquarie Wharf, is currently not allowed to go under the bridge to reach the nearby refuelling depot at Selfs Point.

Instead, the ship must make a 674-kilometre detour to refuel at Burnie in the state's north-west, adding almost $900,000 to its annual fuel bill. The bridge ban was implemented in 2023 after TasPorts' harbourmaster determined the Nuyina did not have the required directional stability to safely transit under the bridge. It would have collided with the pylons a further 10 times if the simulation had not been called off mid-journey.

At a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, the Department of State Growth's acting secretary, Shane Gregory, said work was being done with the harbourmaster around potential transit. In response, a spokesperson said: TasPorts is considering new modelling to determine if there is any feasibility of the vessel travelling under the bridge. It's one of three options the state government is considering after promising in 2024 to find a refuelling solution as part of a deal with.

Under the $188 million Macquarie Wharf deal, Tasmania will receive a $2 million milestone payment if the Commonwealth agrees to its proposed refuelling solution by the end of July. The state government has confirmed it won't have a permanent solution in place by the deadline after the Commonwealth rejected its interim solution of using road tankers to refuel the ship.

TasPorts' interim chief executive Allan Gray said all options were currently under consideration, including making sure we have suitably explored all options for safe transit of the Tasman Bridge. Captain Gray said the harbourmaster's prior determination remains in place, but he continues to consider what would enable the ship to transit with a tolerable level of risk.

Any reassessment would need to be supported by hard data, and data collection to inform that kind of modelling is itself a process likely to take several months. The data needs to inform techniques for the safe movement of the vessel more broadly, giving confidence not only to the harbourmaster, but also to the master of the Nuyina. Captain Gray added that any future decision will be based on evidence and the independent judgement of the harbourmaster.

The protection of life and the integrity of critical infrastructure remain paramount considerations. In 2024, the Australian Antarctic Division enquired with the Tasmanian government about potential options to reassess the bridge ban. But after being told last year that the decision was unlikely to change unless modifications were made to the Nuyina's hull, the AAD formally scuttled the bid. They said the AAD has been working with the harbourmaster on simulations and modelling related to the redevelopment of Macquarie Wharf.

They added the Australian government was continuing to have conversations with the Tasmanian government about an appropriate refuelling solution in Hobart





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Antarctic Icebreaker Tasman Bridge Refuelling Depot Tasmanian Authorities Safety Concerns

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