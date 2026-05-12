Tasmanian Conservation Group Working to Save Pacific Black Duck Population from Hybrid Ducks

A conservation group in Tasmania is attempting to conserve the state's native Pacific black duck population from hybrid ducks, and local and state governments are being urged to collaborate. The Pacific black duck is at risk of disappearing without intervention because of hybridisation with introduced domestic mallard ducks, a process thought to have already led to the extinction of the species in New Zealand.

A Tasmanian conservation group is working to save the state's native Pacific black duck population from being displaced by hybrid ducks , as crossbreeding with introduced domestic mallards has devastated the species in New Zealand .

Conservationists warn Tasmania could face the same outcome without intervention. Interbreeding between the Pacific black duck and domestic mallards poses a threat, as hybrids are increasingly appearing across Tasmania, raising concerns about the native species' survival. The Pacific black duck conservation group emphasizes cooperation between communities and local and state governments to prevent extinction of the species





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Tasmanian Conservation Group Pacific Black Duck Hybrid Ducks Mallard Duck New Zealand Lord Howe Island Norfolk Island Extinction Hybridisation Interbreeding Wildlife Protection

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