Tasmanian Council Uses AI to Produce 10-Year Strategic Plan

West Tamar Council in Tasmania has used artificial intelligence to help produce its 10-year strategic plan, citing cost and time savings. The council's chief executive says the use of AI 'allowed us to have a document that's got more depth to it at about a fifth of the price'. However, some residents and business owners have expressed concerns about the lack of local relevance and the role of AI in compiling the report.

West Tamar Council in Tasmania uses AI to produce 10-year strategic plan, citing cost and time savings. The council's chief executive says the use of AI 'allowed us to have a document that's got more depth to it at about a fifth of the price'.

However, some residents and business owners have expressed concerns about the lack of local relevance and the role of AI in compiling the report. The council says it has involved humans in the process and that the AI tool was used to synthesise data and bring out themes. The plan is built around three civic themes and is open for community consultation.

The use of AI in local government planning is seen as a way to free up limited council resources and make more efficient use of staff. However, some experts have raised concerns about the potential risks of relying on AI and the need for investment in skills to use these tools safely and effectively





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