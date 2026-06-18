Tasmanian Devil Mary Remains in Critical Condition After Two-Week Disappearance from Gold Coast Wildlife Park

A two-year-old Tasmanian devil named Mary is in stable but critical condition following a two-week search after escaping from Paradise Country wildlife park. She was found in nearby bushland and is undergoing specialized diagnostics and treatment.

A two-year-old Tasmanian devil named Mary remains in a stable but critical condition after being located following a two-week disappearance from Paradise Country wildlife park on the Gold Coast .

She was found on Tuesday night in bushland off Kopps Rd, less than 2km from the park she escaped from. Wildlife carers discovered her in an unstable condition and rushed her to a specialist veterinary hospital for stabilization. On Thursday, she underwent an anaesthetic procedure to have an MRI scan. Specialized veterinarians report she remains in a stable but critical condition, with her dedicated wildlife team providing 24/7 care while high-end diagnostics inform a targeted treatment plan.

Footage shows the small carnivorous marsupial being placed in an MRI machine. The cause of her ill health is unclear, though her prolonged disappearance in an urban environment likely limited her access to suitable food. Mary originally escaped by making an abnormally large leap over a 1.4-meter fence surrounding her quarantine enclosure. She had arrived at the park alongside another Tasmanian devil, Mavka, as part of conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The extensive two-week search involved 15 to 20 experienced wildlife keepers from Paradise Country, supported by other South East Queensland wildlife parks, conducting dawn, day, dusk, and night searches with sniffer dogs. Researchers contributed by using sightings to create geographical projection modeling and employed a thermal imagery drone team. Ground searches utilized thermal imagery binoculars and monoculars, while trail cameras and up to 30 humane animal capture devices were deployed in the area to try and capture the marsupial





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Tasmanian Devil Mary Paradise Country Gold Coast Wildlife Rescue Endangered Species MRI Scan Conservation Animal Escape

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