Tasmanian Government Agency Gives Permission for Works at Aboriginal Heritage Site, Causing Damage to Tools

A Tasmanian government agency gave another government agency permission to build a new path at an Aboriginal heritage site, causing damage to over 100 Aboriginal tools. The Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania advised the Parks and Wildlife Service that no permit was needed for the works, but concerns have been raised about the impact of the new path.

Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania did not require the state's Parks and Wildlife Service to get a permit for works at the Trevallyn Reserve . More than 100 Aboriginal tools have been covered over by a new walking and cycling path in a Launceston reserve.

Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania, the government body that oversees Aboriginal cultural heritage, advised the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service it did not need a permit for the works. Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania says since concerns have been raised about the impact of the new path, it will make 'further enquiries'. More than 100 Aboriginal artefacts have been covered over after a Tasmanian government agency gave another government agency permission to build a new path in the state's north.

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) says the tools, estimated to be at least hundreds of years old were damaged during work to build a new walking and cycling track in Launceston's Trevallyn Reserve. Rebecca Digney, TAC's heritage officer, says the site has significant cultural values and eleven sites of cultural significance are listed at Trevallyn Reserve on the Tasmanian Aboriginal Site Index.

In March, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) did two weeks of rehabilitation works, and covered a former gravel track with a compacted imported fill to create a new walking and cycle path. Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania (AHT) advised the Parks and Wildlife Service before starting work on the path. The works were done without the need for a permit and formal consultation.

An individual has raised concerns that Aboriginal artefacts were interfered with, and AHT staff have inspected the site and will conduct further enquiries. Documents viewed by the ABC from Aborginal Heritage Tasmania state 'the proposed works do not intersect with any locations of Aboriginal heritage'. The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service was told it did not need a permit for the works at the Trevallyn Reserve.

At Trevallyn Reserve, hundreds of Aboriginal tools were scattered near the Reedy Gully Fire Trail. The area has been occupied by First Nations people for thousands of generations and the gully would have served as a safe haven during colonisation. Today, the nature reserve is a recreation area frequented by runners, walkers, cyclists and pet owners. For the Pakana Rangers, it is an outdoor classroom where they can pass on knowledge that was passed down to them.

A review of the state's 1975 Aboriginal Heritage Act was released in 2021, with findings showing a new legislation was needed. The Tasmanian government is committed to ensuring that Aboriginal people have a central role in deciding how Aboriginal heritage is to be managed in Tasmania, and this will be a central issue in the consultation process on any new Aboriginal heritage legislation





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Tasmania Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania Parks And Wildlife Service Trevallyn Reserve Aboriginal Tools Cultural Heritage New Path Permit Consultation Cultural Significance Impact Rehabilitation Works Compacted Imported Fill Walking And Cycling Path Gravel Track First Nations People Colonisation Recreation Area Outdoor Classroom Aboriginal Heritage Laws Consultation Process New Legislation Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Pakana Rangers Trawlwoolway Man Northern Queensland Gangulu Traditional Owners Northern Tasmanian Trawlwoolway People

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