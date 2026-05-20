Tasmanian government-owned businesses failing to comply with public disclosure logs for RTI documents

Nine Tasmanian government-owned businesses or companies have failed to respond to the premier's request to create public disclosure logs for right-to-information (RTI) documents, leading to a culture of uncertainty and potential financial losses. The government plans to amend legislation to force them to disclose RTI documents.

Nine Tasmanian government-owned businesses or companies have failed to respond to the premier's request to create public disclosure logs for right-to-information (RTI) documents. Public disclosure logs allows anyone access to see documents that have been requested through the RTI process, leading to more transparency and reporting.

Treasurer Eric Abetz has warned the businesses and companies the government plans to amend legislation to force them to disclose RTI documents. Several Tasmanian government businesses have defied a request from the premier and parliament to publish a disclosure log of right-to-information documents, with the government now threatening legislation to force them. In March, the parliament supported a motion asking state-owned businesses, including TT-Line and Tasracing, to establish a public disclosure log for right-to-information (RTI) requests.

A disclosure log would allow anyone to see and download documents requested through RTI laws, not just the person who requested the documents (eg:Premier Jeremy Rockliff wrote to Government Business Enterprises (GBEs) and State-Owned Companies (SOCs) in mid-April to remind them of their obligations under the act and asked them to publish RTI disclosures on their websites within 48 hours of their release to the applicant. But in response to a question from the Greens yesterday, the Leader of Government Business, Eric Abetz, told parliament not all had complied.

He said TasTAFE, Hydro and Sustainable Timbers Tasmania were publishing disclosure logs, while TasRacing, Aurora Energy and the Public Trustee would set them up — the other nine did not respond.

"Currently, the Right to Information Act 2009 does not require disclosure logs. There is no way to mandate their existence or time frame for implementation within public authorities.

"The premier today instructed the justice department to examine amendments to the act which will compel the enterprises to maintain an active and up-to-date public disclosure log. It is a potential indication of a culture that is unacceptable,he said.

"Those that are somewhat sluggish … will hopefully not require legislation to comply given the publicity. "In 2025, the Tasmanian government vowed to enforce stricter oversight, transparency and accountability of government businesses following the Spirit of Tasmania replacement debacle. Two GBEs — TasPorts and ferry operator TT-Line — failed to complete the construction of a berth for the new ships in time for their arrival, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars more than planned.

Former deputy premier Michael Ferguson, who was forced to the backbench over the issue, said he had repeated assurances from the companies that the project was on track. The government passed a tranche of legislation in October to "strengthen the governance of government-owned businesses"





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Tasmanian Government Public Disclosure Logs Right-To-Information (RTI) Documents Transparency Reporting Failure To Comply Culture Of Uncertainty Failing To Complete Construction Spirit Of Tasmania Replacement Debacle Fourth Estate Eric Abetz Premier Jeremy Rockliff Government Business Enterprises (Gbes) And Sta Right To Information Act 2009 Fourth Estate Premier Jeremy Rockliff Government Business Enterprises (Gbes) And Sta Right To Information Act 2009

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