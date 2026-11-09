Tasmanian Parliamentarians Accept Full 22 Per Cent Pay Raise

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and other MPs accept a 22 per cent pay rise after previously rejecting it, sparking backlash from health unions over disparity with nurse wages.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has officially confirmed that he and all other state parliamentarians are now receiving the full 22 per cent pay rise recommended by the Tasmanian Industrial Commission. This decision marks a complete reversal from his stance last year, when he actively fought against the increase for his own salary cap. The move comes after a seven-year pay freeze for legislators, which the Industrial Commission had previously determined entitled parliamentarians to the significant salary adjustment.

Reversal of Previous Salary Stance

The core mechanism of this development involves the implementation of the Industrial Commission's determination from June last year. At that time, the commission ruled that the prolonged freeze unjustly lagged behind market adjustments, justifying the 22 per cent increase. Rockliff initially rejected this finding on social media, stating the increase was not on and that he would personally knock it back. He had previously capped his own raise at 3 per cent, arguing it was out of step with community expectations during a period of economic tightness.

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Now, the Premier and his colleagues have accepted the full statutory entitlement. Rockliff acknowledged in a recent statement that Tasmanians rightly did not expect a pay rise for MPs to be one of the first actions of the new parliament. He noted that while the government tried to stop the increase, Labor members voted for it, effectively forcing the issue. This shift means the legislative bodies are now aligned with the commission's financial directives, ending the internal dispute over the specific percentage values.

Union Criticism and Nurse Pay Disparity

Stakeholder positions highlight a sharp contrast between legislative compensation and public sector wages. The Health Services and Upstream Union (HACSU) has described the government's latest pay offer for nurses as fundamentally unfair compared to the increases granted to parliamentarians. HACSU secretary Robbie Moore highlighted this disparity at a rally outside parliament, where he pointed out that former federal minister Eric Abetz had accepted a 22.36 per cent pay rise.

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Moore contrasted Abetz's gain with the wage offer for nurses, which includes increases of 3 per cent, 2.75 per cent, and 2.5 per cent over the next three years. He characterized the lowest end of that nurse offer as a literal pay cut when adjusted for inflation and cost of living. This criticism underscores the growing tension between government spending on political figures and its negotiation strategies with essential healthcare workers who are facing similar financial pressures.

Health Minister Bridget Archer also confirmed that she is now on the higher rate of pay. She explained that she had initially accepted only a 3 per cent rise for a year but has now aligned with the full determination. Archer stated that the government continues to negotiate in good faith with health unions regarding the wage offer. She expressed a commitment to delivering a fair and affordable pay rise for nurses as soon as practically possible, aiming to address the union's concerns about affordability and fairness.

Financial Details and Future Implications

The real-world impact of this decision is quantified by specific salary figures that have now been implemented. Premier Rockliff is receiving $369,000 a year, representing a rise of almost $68,000 compared to his previous earnings before the commission's determination last year. Ministers currently receive $291,597, while base-rate Members of Parliament (MPs) get $171,527. Despite the increase, the base rate for MPs remains the lowest in the country, a fact that has been a point of contention in previous debates.

This increase in legislative costs arrives at a time when the government is planning to slash 1,700 state servant roles by 2030 to rein in spending. The juxtaposition of higher political salaries against broader public sector job cuts has intensified scrutiny on government fiscal priorities. While some Liberals initially declared they would only take a 3 per cent rise, most other parliamentarians had accepted the full amount last year, with Rockliff being the primary holdout until now.

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The immediate next steps involve the continued negotiation between the government and health unions regarding nurse wages. Minister Archer's statement indicates an ongoing process to resolve the dispute, with the goal of finalizing a wage structure that is both fair to workers and affordable for the state budget. The acceptance of the full 22 per cent raise by parliamentarians closes a chapter on political compensation but opens a new phase in the broader conversation about public sector equity in Tasmania.