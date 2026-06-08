Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff Faces Ultimatum Over Madeleine Ogilvie's Resignation

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has been issued an ultimatum by members of the crossbench who are demanding he reveal when he first learned that former minister Madeleine Ogilvie had allegedly misled parliament. Four Tasmanian Greens MPs and three independent MPs have written to Premier Jeremy Rockliff asking a series of questions relating to Madeleine Ogilvie's resignation from cabinet.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has been issued an ultimatum by members of the crossbench who are demanding he reveal when he first learned that former minister Madeleine Ogilvie had allegedly misled parliament.

Four Tasmanian Greens MPs and three independent MPs have written to Premier Jeremy Rockliff asking a series of questions relating to Madeleine Ogilvie's resignation from cabinet. The crossbench MPs say if direct and exact answers to their questions are not forthcoming they reserve the right to use the parliamentary options available to us to pursue the required accountability owed to Tasmanians. The allegations stem from Madeleine Ogilvie's resignation from cabinet in May, after she admitted to misleading parliament.

In November last year, she told a parliamentary committee she had not been a subject or a party to any Supreme Court action in the previous 18 months. But late last month, Ms Ogilvie confirmed she had initiated action in the court, prompting allegations that she had misled parliament. The premier and his ministers were grilled over the matter in budget estimates hearings last week, but declined to provide further information about who knew what and when.

Instead, they repeatedly said it was a complex matter due to confidentiality requirements, and could not comment further. But today, four Greens MPs and three independents - Kristie Johnston, Peter George and Helen Burnet - sent a letter to Mr Rockliff. It accuses him and his ministers of stonewalling questions, and demands he provide clarity about the situation.

In addition to the claims about her misleading parliament, the letter outlines what the signatories describe as some basic facts, including: Approximately $120,000 in taxpayer funds was spent on Ms Ogilvie's legal fees between 2023 and 2025, relating to her ministerial duties. Public officers, who are provided with taxpayer funds for legal fees must notify the relevant responsible officer of legal proceedings they are involved in.

Only Cabinet can approve the amount of funding provided to Ms Ogilvie for her legal fees. The letter demands that Mr Rockliff answer a total of 30 questions by 9am on Friday. Five of the questions relate to dates, including when Mr Rockliff first became aware that Ms Ogilvie's statement to the parliamentary hearing in November was not accurate.

The remaining 25 questions ask him to provide yes or no responses to a range of matters, including whether he was aware Ms Ogilvie was involved in a Supreme Court hearing prior to her appearance at the November parliamentary hearings. Should direct and exact answers to all these questions not be forthcoming, we reserve the right to use the parliamentary options available to us to pursue the required accountability owed to Tasmanians





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