Tasmanian Racing Minister Jane Howlett Resigns from Cabinet Amid Political Pressure

Jane Howlett has stepped down as Tasmania's Racing Minister, blaming relentless opposition attacks. Her resignation follows controversy over legal fees funded by taxpayers and questions about a caretaker mode breach. This is the second cabinet departure under Premier Jeremy Rockliff within weeks.

Tasmania 's Racing Minister Jane Howlett has resigned from cabinet, citing relentless personal and political attacks from opposition parties as the reason. Her resignation marks the second ministerial exit from Premier Jeremy Rockliff 's cabinet in just over two weeks.

Ms Howlett faced mounting pressure to move to the backbench over $300,000 in taxpayer money used to pay her legal fees, and as of yesterday, questions arose regarding conflicting evidence about what her office knew concerning a breach of caretaker mode during the last election. In a statement released less than one hour before parliament was due to sit, Ms Howlett revealed she had tendered her resignation to the premier.

She stated, It is obvious that the relentless personal and political attack on me is causing a significant distraction for the government, which I cannot allow to continue. I have done so with a total focus on public duty. The political landscape in Tasmania features a delicate balance, with the two major parties and the remaining members of the crossbench holding the majority of seats in parliament.

This configuration meant that a no-confidence motion could potentially have forced Ms Howlett out. Just over two weeks ago, Liberal MP Madeleine Ogilvie also stepped down from cabinet over allegations she had misled parliament. Earlier, in 2024, Labor and the crossbench forced out then-deputy premier Michael Ferguson in connection with the Spirit of Tasmania ferry debacle.

In her statement, Ms Howlett expressed concern about opposition tactics, saying, Tasmanians should be rightly concerned the Opposition is continuing to destabilise minority government to put their own political interests ahead of the proper work of delivering for our state. She added her intention to continue serving the people of Lyons with dedication, hard work, and determination





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Tasmania Jane Howlett Cabinet Resignation Jeremy Rockliff Opposition Attacks Legal Fees Caretaker Mode Minority Government Madeleine Ogilvie Michael Ferguson Spirit Of Tasmania

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