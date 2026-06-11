Tasmanian Search Team Vice-President Offers Assistance in Nannup Four Case

The vice-president of the search team that solved two high-profile missing persons cases in Tasmania will assist in the search for the Nannup Four after the decades-long mystery was featured in an ABC podcast. The Nannup Four Case is the first interstate search he will be part of.

The vice-president of the search team that solved two high-profile missing persons cases in Tasmania will assist in the search for the Nannup Four after the decades-long mystery was featured in an ABC podcast.

Chantelle McDougall, her five-year-old daughter Leela, Simon Kadwill and Tony Popic went missing from the isolated town of Nannup in 2007. In the weeks leading up to their disappearance, Ms McDougall had told her parents the four were moving to Brazil. Every day I'd go to the post office on the way home from work, thinking there'd be a letter there.

In the ensuing police investigation, it was revealed that Kadwill, whose real name was Gary Felton, was running an online cult while The self-styled spiritual guru had told an online follower of plans for a suicide pact in the lead-up to the disappearance, where the four would wander into the wilderness and take a fast-acting drug. After hearing the podcast, Find Our Lost Loved Ones (FOLLO) vice-president Matt Strickland reached out to the McDougall family, offering his assistance.

There's not a lot I can say but there's a lot I can do. Mr Strickland was among the volunteers who signed up to look for missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer, who disappeared while hiking near Philosopher Falls, in Tasmania, in 2023. A number of the volunteers then formed as a group to look for other long-term missing people in the wilderness.

Their first case as the official group concluded in less than two days, when they found human remains during the search for Mr Strickland hopes to take the team's new-found success out of Tasmania, with the Nannup Four Case the first interstate search he will be part of. With a background in geology and exploration, he'll assist retired detective Barry McIntosh, Chantelle's uncle, with a search later this year.

I think it's going to be quite difficult to access this area and do the work that he wants to do, but I'm hoping that I can get some volunteers to help us out to make it easier for him to operate in that area. Mr McIntosh has been investigating the disappearance since the COVID pandemic, when he received a copy of the police file and had unanswered questions. I estimate the search cost of $10,000.

The search will focus on an area of bushland near the WA town of Northcliffe. In the days surrounding the disappearance, two bus tickets linked to the four were purchased for Northcliffe. Three months later, in October 2007, prisoners carrying out track clearing in bushland near the small town reported finding items of clothing and a smell of death in the area.

While the McDougalls are excited about the new offer of assistance, they are unsure if they will ever get the answers they desperately want. One day I'm really positive and the next I'm not; sometimes I think I'm in automatic





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tasmania Nannup Four Missing Persons Search Team Matt Strickland Barry Mcintosh Find Our Lost Loved Ones (FOLLO) Celine Cremer Philosopher Falls Northcliffe Online Cult Suicide Pact Bushland Northcliffe Missing Persons Investigation Police File Unanswered Questions Estimate Search Cost Search Focus Two Bus Tickets Prisoners Track Clearing Items Of Clothing Smell Of Death Decades-Long Mystery ABC Podcast Online Follower Plans For A Suicide Pact Fast-Acting Drug Online Cult Self-Styled Spiritual Guru Tasmanian Nannup Four Missing Persons Search Team Matt Strickland Barry Mcintosh Find Our Lost Loved Ones (FOLLO) Celine Cremer Philosopher Falls Northcliffe Online Cult Suicide Pact Bushland Northcliffe Missing Persons Investigation Police File Unanswered Questions Estimate Search Cost Search Focus Two Bus Tickets Prisoners Track Clearing Items Of Clothing Smell Of Death Decades-Long Mystery ABC Podcast Online Follower Plans For A Suicide Pact Fast-Acting Drug Online Cult Self-Styled Spiritual Guru

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams makes winning return at Queen's Club after four-year hiatusSerena Williams marked her return to professional tennis with a victory at Queen's Club, partnering Victoria Mboko to defeat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe. Despite a four-year absence and a self-assessed 'C-minus' performance, Williams showed moments of brilliance and high-level competitiveness, delighting the crowd.

Read more »

Four surgeries and a reunion: The Souttar brothers’ long road to the World CupAfter 16 months of injury hell, Harry Souttar is happy to be at another World Cup - but he’s even happier that his brother John, who plays for Scotland, has made it, too.

Read more »

Four surgeries and a reunion: The Souttar brothers’ long road to the World CupAfter 16 months of injury hell, Harry Souttar is happy to be at another World Cup - but he’s even happier that his brother John, who plays for Scotland, has made it, too.

Read more »

Four surgeries and a reunion: The Souttar brothers’ long road to the World CupAfter 16 months of injury hell, Harry Souttar is happy to be at another World Cup - but he’s even happier that his brother John, who plays for Scotland, has made it, too.

Read more »