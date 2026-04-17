Tasmanian Smelter Workers Plead for Government Intervention Amidst Layoff Fears

Workers at Australia's only manganese smelter, Liberty Bell Bay, face potential layoffs within weeks as the company struggles with financial insolvency. Employees are appealing to state and federal governments for urgent financial support to cover salaries and keep the smelter operational during a sale process, highlighting the critical need for government intervention to protect jobs and national industrial capabilities.

The future of approximately 175 workers at Australia's sole manganese smelter, Liberty Bell Bay, hangs precariously in the balance as the company faces imminent financial collapse. Employees were recently informed that their salaries may cease within the next two weeks unless they agree to unpaid leave. Mikayla Binns, a fourth-year boilermaker apprentice, articulated the profound anxiety and stress surrounding the prospect of joblessness and the daunting challenge of finding new employment in a field where her experience is concentrated.

The workforce, situated in Tasmania's northern region, is urgently appealing to both the Tasmanian and federal governments for financial intervention. They are requesting government backing to cover their fortnightly payroll, estimated at $1.6 million, for at least the next couple of months, during which a buyer for the smelter is hoped to be secured. John Dusautoy, a long-serving employee with nearly four decades at the George Town smelter, expressed the deep impact of the news regarding future pay. He emphasized that while administrators and management are exerting considerable effort, he believes government support is crucial for the workers' security. Dusautoy highlighted the smelter's significant contribution to his family's well-being and his strong desire for current employees to have similar opportunities.

The smelter is currently under administration, with external administrators from Ernst and Young, funded by White Oak Commercial Finance, spearheading a rapid sales process. However, the immediate concern is the lack of sufficient funds to cover the majority of employee salaries beyond the current pay cycle ending April 24.

Tasmania's Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, confirmed that the state government is actively developing a support package for the affected workers. He stressed that this initiative would necessitate federal government collaboration, referencing previous instances where the Commonwealth has provided assistance to mainland smelters. Duigan underscored the importance of retaining the current workforce to facilitate a successful sale of the smelter, stating that a motivated and skilled team is critical to presenting Liberty Bell Bay as a viable, ongoing business. He acknowledged the existence of legitimate interested buyers and expressed a desire to keep the sale process viable.

A spokesperson for federal Industry Minister Tim Ayres affirmed the Commonwealth's commitment to working with the state to support both workers and local suppliers, recognizing the workers as an integral component of the smelter's value. Chris Clark from the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union deemed the requested support reasonable, particularly when compared to previous national assistance provided to similar industrial enterprises, arguing that the workers should not be abandoned given the fair and equitable nature of their request. Liberal senator for Tasmania, Jonno Duniam, further emphasized the smelter's strategic importance for the nation's sovereign capabilities, including its role in advanced manufacturing and AUKUS, asserting that its closure would represent an irreversible loss for Australia's industrial future.





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