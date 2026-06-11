Tasmanian Wool Centre Theft: Ermenegildo Zegna Perpetual Trophy Stolen, Not Recovered

A one-of-a-kind wool industry trophy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Perpetual Trophy, was stolen from the Tasmanian Wool Centre at Ross in December 2021. The theft was caught on CCTV, and a reward of $15,000 was offered, but the trophy has not been recovered.

A prestigious wool industry trophy featuring a 24-carat gold merino sheep and a weaving loom made of silver and platinum was stolen from a small museum in Tasmania's northern midlands last year and has not been recovered.

The Launceston City Council received a $100,000 insurance payout for the theft as the trophy was on loan from the council-owned Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery. The council says an audit has recently been completed of other items on long-term loan with no others considered to be at risk





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Wool Industry Trophy Ermenegildo Zegna Perpetual Trophy Tasmanian Wool Centre At Ross Theft Not Recovered Launceston City Council $100 000 Insurance Payout Security Review Long-Term Loan

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