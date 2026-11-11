Tasting 27 Supermarket Honeys Reveals Price Does Not Guarantee Quality

A comprehensive taste test of twenty-seven supermarket honeys reveals that price is a poor indicator of quality, with organic options offering more complexity while affordable brands provide reliable sweetness.

The quest to understand the nuanced world of supermarket honey began with a personal confession from Nicholas Jordan, who admits to consuming honey with his fingers out of lifelong habit.

This casual approach stands in stark contrast to the rigorous methodology employed by Jordan and his team of judges, including column regulars Barbara Sweeney and Rebecca Bernstone, alongside experienced tasters. Together, they evaluated twenty-seven distinct brands of honey available in Australian supermarkets. The tasting process was comprehensive, assessing each sample based on aroma, taste, viscosity, and character, which refers to the depth and distinctiveness of the flavor profile.

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Taste and Character Scoring

The primary focus for scoring was placed on taste and character, aiming to cut through the marketing noise that often obscures the true quality of the product. The results revealed a spectrum of flavors ranging from complex and perfumed to simple and basic, challenging the common assumption that higher prices correlate directly with superior taste.

The cheapest options were found to be delicious, albeit lacking in depth, while the more expensive varieties offered intricate notes that could evoke images of orange peels, floral elements, and even earl grey tea. One reviewer famously described a standout honey as a true beerioir, suggesting a complexity usually reserved for fermented beverages, while another simply noted the presence of orange peel and heaps of activity in the flavor profile.

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This variability highlights the subjective nature of honey appreciation, where personal preference plays a significant role in determining what constitutes the best product. A critical insight from the study is the lack of correlation between price and perceived deliciousness. Jordan notes that he has purchased kilos of honey in the past without ever considering the brand or the thought process behind the selection.

Price Versus Quality Findings

The desire to be more judicious led to this investigation, driven by the realization that price is a terrible predictor of quality. The testers examined various factors such as color, branding, organic certification, specific botanicals, and origin, only to find that these indicators do not reliably predict the eating experience. The cheapest honey tested, despite being one of only two non-Australian honeys in the group, did not taste like low-quality product.

Instead, it offered a straightforward sweet experience, though some reviewers detected a cooked or treacle-like flavor, potentially due to pasteurization processes. In contrast, organic honeys generally outscored their non-organic counterparts, suggesting that organic claims might be a better indicator of thoughtful production than price tags. For consumers seeking an unfussy, sweet experience akin to ASMR, homebrands and regular ranges from established producers like Beechworth and Capilano proved reliable.

However, for those looking for products that provoke thought and offer distinct botanical profiles, the organic selection provided the most rewarding results. This dichotomy illustrates that honey shopping is less about finding an objective hierarchy and more about identifying the type of experience one desires, whether it be mindless sweetness or complex aromatic exploration. The testing also uncovered industry secrets regarding product similarity and marketing strategies.

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Brand Similarity and Marketing

Many reviewers suspected that certain brands, such as Macro and Golden Nectar, were actually the same product sold under different labels. While this turned out to be incorrect, the similarities in their floral and perfumed profiles highlighted how different packaging can create the illusion of distinctiveness. Golden Nectar was noted for its buttery element, whereas Macro had a slightly bitter appeal, yet both were described as being perfumed as hell, reminiscent of potpourri.

This confusion among consumers underscores the difficulty in navigating the supermarket aisle without expert guidance. The study concludes that while there are no shocking or revolting honeys on the market, making every purchase defensible, it also makes it difficult to recommend a single winner. The diversity of flavors means that the best honey is highly individualized. Consumers are encouraged to look beyond the scorecards and awards, focusing instead on the kind of honey they want to buy.

Whether it is the complex, flower-forward options that challenge the palate or the simple, comforting homebrands, the choice ultimately depends on personal taste preferences. The experiment serves as a reminder that while honey may seem like a simple commodity, it is a complex agricultural product with a wide range of qualities that require careful consideration and experimentation to fully appreciate. By understanding these nuances, shoppers can make more informed decisions that align with their culinary expectations and budget constraints.