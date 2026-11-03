TasWater Blames Regulator for Massive Sewerage Bill Hikes

TasWater leadership internally attributes sudden, massive sewerage bill increases to an error by the Office of the Tasmanian Economic Regulator, sparking political intervention and stakeholder outrage.

TasWater executives have internally attributed a series of enormous jumps in fixed sewerage charges for business customers to a blatant mistake made by the state's economic regulator. Internal documents obtained through right to information laws reveal that utility leaders directed blame toward the Office of the Tasmanian Economic Regulator after new pricing structures caused bills to skyrocket for sporting clubs and other non-residential entities.

Regulatory Dispute Over Billing Errors

The core disagreement centers on a new pricing structure approved by the regulator for the period from July 2026 to June 2030. This framework introduced a method for billing the fixed component of sewerage bills based on water connection size rather than estimated demand on the network. TasWater senior leaders privately described this regulatory decision as a blatant mistake that threatened to cost some Tasmanians tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected extra charges. The utility has stated that some customer bills have already been amended while others are paused as they work on a solution to these abrupt increases.

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Stakeholder Impact and Financial Shock

The real-world financial shock experienced by affected businesses has been severe and immediate. One business owner reported their monthly bill rising from $630 to $3,800, while another sporting association faced a $1,400 monthly increase. A TasWater document dated September 30 indicated that the price hike potentially impacted 33 sporting fields and 62 mixed-use sporting facilities. By late September, the utility had analyzed the scale of the issue and identified that 187 non-residential customers would see bills rise by at least $10,000 over the year, representing a hundred percent increase from the previous year.

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Premier Intervenes Amidst Public Outcry

Before the changes took full effect, TasWater had predicted the shift could disadvantage certain customers and proposed a remedy involving charging larger pipes as if they had smaller connections. However, public outcry prompted Premier Jeremy Rockliff to intervene and call on the utility to pause the billing structure. On September 10, following media reports of unintended price hikes, the premier issued a statement urging TasWater to pause and collaborate with stakeholders. Internal emails show this media release was promptly forwarded to TasWater chair Kevin Young and CEO George Theo, who initially viewed the political pressure as an attempt to play politics rather than address a regulatory matter.

Revenue Neutrality and Future Steps

TasWater leadership argued that any reduction in bills must be matched with price increases elsewhere to maintain revenue neutrality and budget stability. CEO George Theo wrote to Chair Kevin Young on September 11 stating that total revenue must remain the same if non-residential sewer access charges were to go down. During a meeting on September 15, senior leaders reiterated that pricing adjustments needed to ensure the business remained financially sustainable. The utility noted that providing immediate relief for ninety-one customers by charging them as though they had a twenty-millimeter connection would reduce its revenue by $1.25 million, highlighting the complex financial trade-offs involved in correcting the alleged regulatory error.