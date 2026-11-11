Israeli Opposition Seizes Knesset Control After Swearing-In, Moves to Replace Speaker

Israel's new Knesset was sworn in amid taunts and protests as opposition parties moved to seize control of the legislature and replace Speaker Amir Ohana. Gadi Eisenkot now has the mandate to form a government.

Israel's new Knesset has been sworn in, and opposition lawmakers are wasting no time. They have deployed their majority to seize control of the legislature from Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

Opposition Moves to Control Knesset

Although still too divided to form a government, the opposition requested a vote for a new speaker. That vote to replace Netanyahu loyalist Amir Ohana has been tabled for next Tuesday, the latest date possible. The speaker sets the Knesset's agenda. Once Ohana is replaced, the six opposition parties can work on key legislation even before a coalition is brokered.

Also read New Knesset speaker could be key to ousting Netanyahu as Israel’s PM

Priorities include a state commission of inquiry into the 7 October 2023 attacks and term limits for prime ministers. Term limits could block Netanyahu from taking power again, after he ruled Israel for 19 of the last 30 years. Eisenkot's Yashar party submitted bills moments after the swearing in, with backing from other opposition parties. Bills also aim to revoke Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, which weakened the judiciary and attorney general.

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Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief, now holds the presidential mandate to try to form a government. If he fails within six weeks, a second candidate, probably Netanyahu, gets a chance. Further failure likely means another election. Eisenkot admitted the path to power is extraordinarily complex due to incompatible election promises.

Eisenkot Works on Emergency Government

He called ousting Netanyahu a national emergency that could require breaking promises. He is committed to forming a national emergency government as soon as possible. It has been reported that Eisenkot wants a minority government of Jewish anti-Netanyahu parties sworn in first. That would avoid including Arab-Israeli parties in a formal coalition but leave the government open to attack for relying on their support in parliament.

Netanyahu, still caretaker prime minister, responded to the swearing in with a racist attack on two Palestinian-led opposition parties. He called their lawmakers terror supporters. He accused them of supporting Hamas and wanting to destroy Israel and topple his government. To those thinking of forming a government with such people, Netanyahu asked, what do you think, their goals are just to improve the social rights of the Arab public?

Some United Arab List members walked out during the remarks, along with Democrats leader Yair Golan. Yoav Segalovich, a Jewish-Israeli former police chief who ran on the Islamist Ra'am slate, also walked out in protest. Eisenkot denounced Netanyahu's speech as delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful, saying it showed the prime minister was unfit for office.

Netanyahu Attacks Palestinian-Led Parties

Netanyahu has run a similar line for months, ratcheting up attacks since the election showed a surge for the UAL and Joint List, who hold a record 19 seats between them. Palestinian citizens are about 20 percent of Israel's population. Netanyahu centered attacks on these voters and parties in his campaign. Since polling day he has promoted groundless fraud accusations in their communities to undermine results.

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Election officials say there is no evidence of irregularities affecting the outcome. Allegations that foreign funds flowed into Arab-Israeli communities before the election have been referred for investigation. The elections committee head said they were not serious enough to undermine the vote's integrity. The UAL leader, Mansour Abbas, said, we will continue to advance the process of replacing the current government.

This is a natural result of the election results. We aspire to be part of the next coalition and government. Joint List members were criticized for leaving the chamber during the national anthem. Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir interrupted Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen's swearing in by asking if he was swearing support for Hamas.

Protests and Presidential Appeals

President Isaac Herzog urged politicians to show respect, warning lawmakers to do everything possible to avoid a second election. He said, reach out a hand for compromise, even between rivals. Look upon one another with generosity. Outside the Knesset, more than 100 right-wing protesters demanded a unity government that actively excluded Arab-Israeli parties.

Vered, 86, said, they don't want a Jewish state, and everywhere they're starting to get rid of the Jews. Vered said she did not want Arab-Israeli citizens to even have a vote. Another protester, Chaim, said the presence of their representatives in smaller numbers was legitimate, noting that Arab, Muslim, or Israeli citizens voted for them. Mali Leitner, an American-Israeli, said she did not believe the Arab-Israeli support was kosher.

She claimed there was overwhelming evidence of votes being bought. A prolonged period of difficult coalition negotiations, or even new elections, would extend Netanyahu's hold on power as caretaker prime minister. But if the fractured opposition makes progress on key legislation, his grip on the state would be weakened.