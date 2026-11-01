A Labor-aligned think tank urges a 25 per cent gas export tax to cut regional energy bills and counter One Nation, as the government nears a deal on its gas reservation scheme.

The John Curtin Research Centre has backed a 25 per cent levy on gas exports, urging the government to use the proceeds to combat the rise of One Nation and rebuild regional support for the clean energy transition.

The party-aligned think tank estimates the levy would boost the federal budget bottom line by 73.6 billion dollars over a decade. The proposal is the subject of a concerted campaign by independent senator David Pocock, union leaders and Labor rank-and-file members. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously rejected calls for a tax on gas exports, citing Australia's relationships with key trading partners and concerns over national fuel security.

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Regional households get free electric appliances

Under the proposal, half a million regional households would receive free electric appliances to replace expensive bottled gas. Half of those homes would also receive rooftop solar, cutting annual energy bills by between 490 and 1580 dollars. The package includes a crackdown on fuel tax rebates claimed by the country's biggest mining companies. Combined with the gas levy and proposed new spending, the report estimates the federal budget would be 87.2 billion dollars better off over 10 years.

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The intervention comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces pressure to rein in government spending in his Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook and tackle inflation. Labor is confronting the political threat posed by Pauline Hanson's One Nation in traditional working-class communities.

The report, to be released on Tuesday, warns the collapse of bipartisan support for net zero and the prospect of a Coalition government reliant on One Nation after the 2028 election threatens to derail Australia's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Working-class voters will not respond well to moral lectures from the same business and policy establishment who, in their eyes, have presided over their communities' long-term economic decline, the report says.

Gas tax causes tension with Labor grassroots

The gas tax has become a lingering source of tension between the government and its grassroots membership. The Australian Council of Trade Unions backs a 25 per cent levy, while former cabinet minister Ed Husic and Australian Workers' Union national secretary Paul Farrow have agitated for reform ahead of Labor's national conference in July.

While an anticipated floor fight over the tax failed to materialise, delegates backed a commitment to securing a fairer return from the nation's natural resources through taxation. More than 350 Labor branches have also backed reforms to the diesel fuel tax credit scheme. Albanese ultimately rejected increasing taxes on exporters, arguing that jeopardising relationships with Australia's Asian trading partners during a global fuel crisis would threaten the nation's energy security.

On Monday, more than 50 economists, including Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz and former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairs Allan Fels and Rod Sims, urged the Albanese government to adopt the measure. In an open letter, they argued Australia exports 80 per cent of its gas but collects far less revenue than rivals such as Norway and Qatar, short-changing taxpayers and starving public services of funding.

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Economists urge government to adopt gas tax

The economists said the government's gas reservation scheme, which would require exporters to supply the equivalent of up to 20 per cent of their export volumes to the domestic market from 2028, should be complemented by a tax. They argued the tax would provide both a financial incentive to sell gas domestically and a substantial new source of government revenue. The government is poised to strike a deal to pass the scheme this week.

Australia exported almost three-quarters of the gas it produced in 2024-25, including 64.6 billion dollars worth of liquefied natural gas, while the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax raised just 1.42 billion dollars. The industry also pays company tax and royalties. An estimated 544,000 regional households remain dependent on bottled gas for cooking, heating or hot water. They pay more than four times the wholesale price of mains gas for fuel delivered by truck.

Deputy director highlights regional LPG dependency

Regional Australians live closest to our gas wealth, yet around half-a-million regional homes still rely on expensive LPG, said the centre's deputy director and chief economist, Lachlan Kerwood-McCall. A fairer return on our gas exports can get those homes off bottled gas for good, and cut their bills every year after that.

The report proposes providing heat-pump water heaters, induction cooktops and reverse-cycle air conditioners to 50,000 regional households annually for a decade from July next year, without means testing or upfront costs. Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said the country could not tax its way to prosperity. The fuel tax credit system is not a subsidy; it is a credit to industries that are using diesel and other products off-road, she said.