Thousands of taxpayers have received letters from the Australian Taxation Office questioning their work from home deductions after the self-filing deadline passed. Experts advise reading the letter carefully and responding with evidence if the claim is legitimate.

Thousands of taxpayers have received letters from the Australian Taxation Office asking them to explain their working out, specifically highlighting work from home deductions the ATO thinks they may have gotten wrong.

The letters follow the passing of the deadline for filing your own tax return about two weeks ago. If you employed a tax agent to lodge for you, you are off the hook until May next year. An ATO spokesperson said the contact is not uncommon. Where claims appear unusual compared with those of taxpayers in similar circumstances, we may contact you before or after your tax return is processed, the spokesperson said.

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The ATO frequently engages with taxpayers to clarify and specify details of their self-submitted returns. The letters are coded in three colours. Blue indicates initial warnings, orange signals higher levels of concern, and red means imminent enforcement action. Getting a letter from the tax office is never a pleasant experience, but it does not necessarily mean you have done anything wrong.

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It also does not mean you are being audited, so do not panic, but do not ignore it either. The ATO sends millions of letters every year for various reasons. Many are routine, such as BAS notices, super guarantee statements for businesses, and gentle reminders if you have missed your lodgement.

ATO Data Matching And High Deductions

Letters sent after you have already lodged are likely because the tax office has identified that your deductions are unusually high compared to other people in your industry and tax bracket. This is due to the ATO's sophisticated data matching implemented over a number of years. Mark Chapman, head of tax communications at HR Block, says the first thing you should do is identify exactly what the ATO wants.

Carefully read the letter to establish whether it is simply asking you to review your deductions or whether the ATO is specifically requesting information or a response by a particular date, he says. If it is just a general warning letter, there may be no requirement to respond.

However, if the ATO has requested documents or information, taxpayers should comply within the specified timeframe. Chapman says working out the exact issue is important because the ATO's data matching services are not infallible. Often perfectly legitimate claims can be flagged for investigation. If your letter questions a deduction you believe is legitimate, you can respond with evidence such as receipts, invoices or bank statements.

Responding To A Tax Office Letter

This allows you to explain your position before they decide. The ATO will then either accept your explanation or reject it and amend your tax return. Ignoring the first letter, which is usually just a friendly request for information under the blue, orange and red system, is a great way to have that request upgraded to a full-on audit.

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Alternatively, the ATO will use whatever information it already has to amend your return, which could land you with a far less favourable outcome than if you had responded. Just because you ignore them does not mean they will forget about you. If you are confident your claim is legitimate, Chapman says you should not be afraid to object to the ATO's amendment. Do not assume the ATO must be right simply because it is the tax office, he says.

Taxpayers have rights, and if you have made a legitimate claim and have the evidence to back it up, you should not be afraid to challenge it. You can lodge a formal objection within the objection period, which for most taxpayers is within two years from the original notice of assessment. If the ATO rejects your objection, you may be able to seek an independent review through the Administrative Review Tribunal or even appeal to the Federal Court.

How To Amend Your Tax Return

The best way to never get a letter from the ATO is to have a squeaky clean tax record without any improper deductions. This means keeping good records and never claiming anything you are not eligible for. Chapman also notes that if you have already submitted your return but now think one of your claims might be improper, or you forgot to declare some income, you can amend your return through MyGov. He highly recommends doing so.

Voluntarily correcting a mistake is usually viewed much more favourably than waiting for the ATO to discover it, he says. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.