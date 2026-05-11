Tax Reforms Expected in 2026 Federal Budget

The federal budget is expected to address tax reforms in the 2026 federal budget, which will amount to a breakthrough in property investment and family trusts. The achievement will be symbolic as well as material, even though Labor's modest proposals for reform at the 2019 election were part of the mix that cost Bill Shorten victory at that election. The budget will also focus on CGT, but Labor's rumored family trust tweaks might also help fight tax inequality. The altered atmosphere around any policy issues that smack of intergenerational unfairness, partly due to the electoral clout of migrant communities, has also influenced the tax shift.

The federal budget is expected to address tax reforms in the 2026 federal budget, which will amount to a breakthrough in property investment and family trusts .

The achievement will be symbolic as well as material, even though Labor's modest proposals for reform at the 2019 election were part of the mix that cost Bill Shorten victory at that election. The budget will also focus on CGT, but Labor's rumored family trust tweaks might also help fight tax inequality. The altered atmosphere around any policy issues that smack of intergenerational unfairness, partly due to the electoral clout of migrant communities, has also influenced the tax shift





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Tax Reforms Property Investment Family Trusts CGT Intergenerational Unfairness Migrant Communities Electoral Clout Political Capital Howard Era Bill Shorten Scott Morrison Negative Gearing Property Investors Housing Prices Wages Property Owners Middle-Aged And Older Australians Generations Y And Z Baby Boomers Electoral Roll Greens Independent Kevin 07 Campaign Electoral Calculation Climate Wars Boat Arrivals Culture Wars High Levels Of Immigration Younger Australians Secure Jobs

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