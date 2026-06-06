Taxi Driver at 50: A Cultural Touchstone

The 50th anniversary of Martin Scorsese's 1976 film Taxi Driver was celebrated at New York's Tribeca film festival with a screening and panel discussion featuring the director, screenwriter Paul Schrader, and stars Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster. The film's makers spoke about the parallels between the movie's portrayal of a disaffected young man with a warped mind and the rise of extremist internet groups and the 'alt-right'.

The 50th anniversary of Martin Scorsese 's 1976 film Taxi Driver was celebrated at New York's Tribeca film festival with a screening and panel discussion featuring the director, screenwriter Paul Schrader , and stars Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster .

The film, which tells the story of a mentally unstable taxi driver who becomes obsessed with saving a young prostitute, has become a cultural touchstone and its themes of alienation and isolation remain eerily relevant in today's digital age. The film's makers spoke about the parallels between the movie's portrayal of a disaffected young man with a warped mind and the rise of extremist internet groups and the 'alt-right'.

'It's a sense of being isolated, it's about being lonely and not being able to communicate or connect,' said De Niro. 'If we made this film in 1976, we'd be talking about a 1926 movie. So it is very peculiar.

' Schrader's script was praised for its raw and unflinching portrayal of Travis Bickle's descent into madness, with Scorsese describing each page as 'a razor blade'. The film's influence can be seen in its use of imagery and its exploration of the darker aspects of human nature, with Foster noting that the character's disaffection and loneliness are still relatable today.

The panel also touched on the changing culture around film-making, with Scorsese admitting that he came up in a different era and doesn't know much about how films are put together today. The film's legacy was also celebrated, with the NYPD announcing the lowest amount of gun violence in recorded history so far this year, a stark contrast to the film's portrayal of a city gripped by crime and violence.

As the film's makers reflected on its enduring impact, they were reminded of the city's darker past and the sense of unease that still pervades it.

'It was alive,' said Schrader of New York at the time. 'I came here in '66 and I remember sitting on a curb on MacDougal Street listening to Summer in the City, and I'm thinking: 'This is the greatest fucking place on earth. '',





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Taxi Driver Martin Scorsese Robert De Niro Jodie Foster Paul Schrader Tribeca Film Festival

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