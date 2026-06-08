Taylor Blames Labor Budget for Coalition's Poll Woes and One Nation Surge

Angus Taylor points to broken budget promises as cause for the Coalition's low primary vote and One Nation's rise, while new campaign chief Lincoln Folo outlines strategies to counter both Labor and Hanson.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has attributed the Coalition 's declining poll numbers and the rise of One Nation to Labor 's broken budget promises. In a recent interview, Taylor stated that the federal budget has further eroded public trust in the political system, a phenomenon that One Nation terms the uni-party.

Taylor expressed concern that this distrust is harming both major parties, with the Coalition paying part of the price. He hopes that over the winter break, the Coalition can focus on presenting a positive plan to voters. Since Taylor replaced Sussan Ley in February amid a change or die moment, the Coalition's primary vote has remained stagnant, hovering at record lows of 18 to 20 per cent. A party schism in January exacerbated the situation.

Many Coalition MPs had anticipated that Labor's tax increases would drive voters back to the opposition, but instead, support has shifted to One Nation under Pauline Hanson. Despite the latest polls showing the Coalition's primary vote dipping below 20 per cent, MPs are not blaming Taylor; instead, they are searching for explanations amid a significant political realignment. Labor is also concerned about Hanson's rise, but the issue is less urgent for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Current polling indicates that Labor would still win an election decisively if held today. Government sources reveal that internal research shows One Nation supporters are not convinced that Hanson should run the country, which has dissuaded Albanese from dismissing the idea of Pauline for PM. When asked, Albanese stated that he votes Labor and it is up to others to decide their vote.

Liberal president Tony Abbott called for calm, acknowledging that the road ahead is long and hard but emphasizing that the Coalition is developing strong positions to address the economic stagnation and societal fragmentation driving the neither vote. The budget has been unpopular, and Albanese aims to pass his bills with minimal scrutiny to avoid a messy debate, shifting focus back to home ownership. Taylor, with a background in turning around industries and businesses, questioned Hanson's economic credibility.

He noted that One Nation is targeting Coalition seats rather than Labor seats, warning that to remove a rotten Labor government, voters must support the Coalition because Pauline is targeting Coalition seats. Opposition sources indicate that Taylor's team has decided to take a firmer stance against One Nation, deploying MPs like Andrew Hastie and possibly Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

However, the Coalition's earlier reluctance to confront Hanson may have solidified her position as the dominant force on the right. Lincoln Folo, a former National Party director, has been appointed to lead the Liberal Party's campaign machine. He proposes three strategies: encouraging MPs to be more active in their communities to counter mistrust, presenting a positive economic vision, and convincing conservative voters that Hanson's rise will split the right-wing vote, thereby reducing the chances of removing Labor.

Folo illustrated this by saying, You don't buy a plane to fly to Yeppoon to beat Labor. Flying to Yeppoon doesn't change a government. Yeppoon is in the lower house seat of Capricornia, held by the Nationals. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson commented that while One Nation and independents appear opposite, they share a common advantage: trust, which Labor has shredded and the Liberals are rebuilding.

He emphasized that the Liberal Party must listen to voters, understand their anxiety, and focus on who they are for, not just what they are for





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