Taylor Defends Immigration Stance, Cites ‘Bad Countries’ as Risk

Opposition Leader Peter Taylor defended his controversial immigration policy proposals, stating that risk assessment should be based on adherence to Australian values and potential threats, rather than national origin. He identified Iran and Gaza as examples of countries posing a higher risk, sparking criticism from Labor and the Greens who accuse him of pandering to One Nation.

Opposition Leader Peter Taylor sparked controversy during a Sunday interview on ABC’s Insiders program, defending his stance on immigration and the assessment of potential migrants.

The discussion arose from questions regarding his previous suggestion that migrants from liberal democracies are more readily inclined to embrace Australian values, prompting inquiries about whether this implied a lower expectation of integration for individuals originating from countries like China and Vietnam. Taylor responded by asserting that while many exceptional Australians have come from nations facing significant challenges, there exists an inherent risk that individuals from such countries may pose a threat.

He specifically cited Iran and unspecified locations within the Middle East, including Gaza, as examples of ‘bad countries’ where atrocities have been committed against their own citizens, thereby increasing the potential risk associated with accepting migrants from those regions. When pressed on whether China fit this description, Taylor evaded a direct answer, redirecting the question back to the interviewer by asking if Iran should be considered a ‘good country’.

Taylor emphasized that his proposed immigration policies would not be based on racial or national origin discrimination, but rather on adherence to ‘Australian values’. He reiterated that numerous successful Australians have roots in countries with troubled pasts, and therefore, discrimination should not be applied based on ethnicity or religion. Instead, he advocated for an ‘intelligence driven and risk based’ approach to evaluating potential immigrants, focusing on their acceptance of Australian principles.

He clarified that the intention is not to discriminate based on race or religion, but on a willingness to embrace Australian society and its legal framework. Taylor stated that individuals who seek to undermine Australian democracy or reject its legal system would not be welcome.

These comments followed the unveiling of a portion of the coalition’s immigration policy, which includes making compliance with an Australian Values Statement a mandatory visa condition, establishing a ‘safe country list’ for expedited rejection of protection claims, and implementing enhanced screening procedures, including routine social media checks. The proposed immigration overhaul has drawn criticism from both Labor and the Greens, who characterize it as a divisive tactic aimed at appeasing the rising support for One Nation.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke dismissed Taylor’s proposal as lacking any genuine national interest, suggesting it is solely motivated by a desire to signal alignment with One Nation’s platform. Greens Senator David Shoebridge argued that the proposal represents a resurgence of ‘extreme right’ politics, echoing elements of the historical ‘White Australia’ policy, which actively restricted non-British, particularly non-white, migration.

He pointed to previous attempts by the Liberal party under Sussan Ley to introduce similarly restrictive immigration policies, including bans on immigration from countries perceived as harboring ‘Islamist terrorist ideologies’. Taylor’s remarks coincided with recent polling data indicating a potential stabilization in One Nation’s support, although not necessarily a decline.

While One Nation’s support has dipped slightly in recent polls, pollster Kos Samaras cautioned against interpreting this as a reversal, suggesting the party’s support has reached a ceiling in the mid-to-high 20s. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson claimed that Taylor’s policy release was a direct response to the pressure exerted by her party’s growing popularity, expressing skepticism about the coalition’s commitment to fully implementing the proposed changes





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