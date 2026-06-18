Taylor Demands Full Tax Axe as Chalmers Defends Budget Adjustments

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor rejects the government's modified capital gains tax changes, calling for total repeal while Treasurer Jim Chalmers defends the adjustments as necessary for young Australians and small businesses, amid ongoing Senate negotiations.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has criticized the government's recent budget adjustments, arguing that changes to capital gains tax and testamentary trusts do not go far enough.

Taylor insists that taxes should be eliminated entirely rather than modified, framing the existing measures as a "ceiling on ambition and aspiration" that punish hard work. He also noted that Pauline Hanson's speech at the National Press Club lacked a credible plan, emphasizing that anger alone is insufficient without concrete policy details.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended the government's decision to backtrack on some key budget measures, citing the need to support small businesses and first home buyers. The government announced an increase in the small business turnover threshold for capital gains tax concessions from $2 million to $10 million and exempted income from all testamentary trusts from the minimum tax.

Chalmers acknowledged that the government has lost some political support following the May budget but maintained that the reforms are necessary and worthwhile. He also addressed the political contestation surrounding the changes, taking aim at One Nation for opposing reforms while claiming to want change. The government continues to negotiate with crossbench senators, including the Greens, to secure passage of the legislation, though no final deal has been reached.

The political discourse remains heated as both sides present competing visions for tax policy and economic reform





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Tax Reform Capital Gains Tax Budget Angus Taylor Jim Chalmers One Nation Small Business Testamentary Trusts Senate Greens

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