Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey Lead Celebrity Charge to Protect Likeness from AI

Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey are among the first celebrities to file trademarks to protect their voices and images from unauthorized AI recreations. This move reflects growing concerns in the entertainment industry about AI's impact on intellectual property rights.

Artificial intelligence has become an undeniable force in modern society, prompting celebrities to take proactive measures to safeguard their intellectual property. Pop sensation Taylor Swift has recently filed three trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seemingly in an effort to protect her voice and likeness from unauthorized AI recreations.

The applications, submitted late last week, include two distinct sound marks featuring Swift saying 'Hey, it's Taylor Swift' and 'Hey, it's Taylor,' as well as one image trademark depicting the artist on-stage holding a pink guitar while wearing a multicoloured bodysuit and silver boots—a signature look for the star. This move follows a growing trend among celebrities seeking to establish legal protections against AI-generated content that mimics their persona without consent.

Swift is not alone in this endeavor; Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey previously secured eight trademarks in 2025, including audio and video clips of his voice and image. While copyright laws already exist to protect creative works, the rise of AI complicates these protections, as the technology can now generate new content based on an individual's voice or likeness.

Additionally, some states have 'right of publicity' laws that offer further safeguards for an individual's image. Legal experts, such as trademark attorney Michael Gerben, have noted that Swift's filings represent a novel approach to leveraging trademark law in the AI era. Gerben suggests that Swift's trademarks could potentially allow her to challenge any AI-generated content that resembles her registered voice or image, even if it is not an exact replica.

This legal strategy could set a precedent for other celebrities, though its effectiveness remains untested in court. The entertainment industry has been grappling with the unregulated use of AI, which was a central issue during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. While some progress has been made in establishing AI guardrails, the debate continues.

For instance, British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson applied to trademark his face earlier this year after discovering his image was used without permission in advertisements. Similarly, actress Scarlett Johansson took legal action in 2024 after her voice was replicated by an AI company without her consent. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the legal landscape, Swift's proactive stance highlights the growing need for celebrities to protect their likeness in an increasingly digital world.

As AI technology advances, the battle to control one's image and voice will likely intensify, with legal strategies evolving alongside technological innovations





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