Teacher Jailed After Bus Driver Witnesses Assault on School Excursion

A Melbourne teacher has been convicted on multiple charges of sexual assault after a bus driver observed his inappropriate behavior towards a student during a school excursion. The driver's quick thinking and reporting led to a police investigation and the uncovering of a pattern of abuse.

A vigilant bus driver ’s observation during a school excursion led to the conviction of a Melbourne teacher, Justin Marks, on multiple charges of sexual assault and penetration of a child.

The incident unfolded in late 2024 during a trip with students from Tarneit P-9 College. The driver, while monitoring her rear-view mirror, witnessed Marks engaging in inappropriate conduct towards a student and immediately confronted him upon the bus’s return to the school. Her direct intervention and subsequent actions were instrumental in bringing Marks’ crimes to light. The driver’s account to Marks was direct and accusatory, stating she had observed his actions throughout the journey.

Following the confrontation, she proactively requested a review of the bus’s security footage. The footage corroborated her observations, prompting the bus company to alert both the school administration and emergency services (Triple Zero). Initial attempts by the school principal to address the situation with Marks were met with a fabricated explanation – he claimed he was merely checking on the student’s well-being due to a perceived inability to swim.

However, this explanation quickly unraveled, leading to a police raid on Marks’ residence and his subsequent arrest. During questioning, Marks initially expressed remorse, admitting his actions and stating he would regret them for life, and claimed the incident was isolated.

However, a thorough investigation revealed a pattern of abuse. Analysis of electronic devices uncovered a disturbing level of communication between Marks and the student, including over 8500 messages exchanged on an encrypted application and 6000 messages and notifications via a Bluetooth bracelet over a six-week period. This evidence demonstrated a calculated and sustained grooming process. The County Court of Victoria heard that Marks had exploited the student’s vulnerability, initially gaining her trust by offering support for her anxiety.

This fostered a distorted relationship where she began to view him as a friend rather than a teacher. Over a year, their interactions escalated, culminating in sexual assaults occurring in secluded areas of the school campus and during school excursions. The water park excursion proved pivotal in uncovering the extent of his crimes. Marks assaulted the student in the park’s bathroom, and then again on the school bus, where the bus driver’s keen observation ultimately led to his downfall.

The victim’s impact statement revealed the profound and lasting trauma inflicted by Marks’ actions. She described feeling “filthy” and expressed the impossibility of erasing the experience from her memory. She also detailed the added pain of being questioned by others at the school after Marks’ dismissal, highlighting the secondary victimization she endured. Marks ultimately pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual penetration of a child.

His defense lawyer indicated that a psychological assessment was pending and would be presented to the court at a later date. The case underscores the critical role of vigilance, the importance of believing victims, and the devastating consequences of predatory behavior by those in positions of trust





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Sexual Assault Child Abuse School Excursion Bus Driver Melbourne County Court Grooming Teacher Misconduct

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