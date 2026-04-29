Teagan Berry Overcomes Burnout to Earn NSW Blues Origin Debut

St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Teagan Berry reveals she nearly quit rugby league due to burnout but will now make her NSW Blues debut in the 2026 Women’s State of Origin series after a long journey marked by perseverance and personal growth.

Teagan Berry , the St George Illawarra Dragons fullback, has revealed she nearly quit rugby league at the end of last season due to burnout and a lack of enjoyment.

The 24-year-old, who will make her NSW Blues debut in the 2026 Ampol Women’s State of Origin series, admitted she struggled with motivation and even considered walking away from the sport she had loved since her teenage years. Berry’s journey to Origin selection has been a long and challenging one, marked by setbacks and personal struggles that nearly derailed her career.

Berry’s early promise in the sport was evident when she represented NSW in the Under-18s and Under-19s teams, becoming a viral sensation in 2021 after scoring an 80-metre try on the Sunshine Coast. Despite her talent, she faced repeated disappointments, being named as the 18th and 19th reserve player in previous years. This year, however, her perseverance paid off as she earned a spot on the interchange bench, wearing the No.17 jersey for her debut.

Berry expressed her disbelief and gratitude, stating, 'I’m still pinching myself. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been 20th man, 19th man, and I’ve played 18s, 19s Origin, but this jersey means more to me than anything.

' Berry credited her partner and family for helping her through a difficult period, with her partner playing a crucial role in lifting her out of a dark place earlier this year. She described her family as her primary motivation, saying, 'My family’s my motivation to keep going, to make them proud is all I play football for.

' In preparation for her debut, Berry has focused on improving her skills and physical conditioning, working on her craft as a fullback and increasing her strength and weight. She acknowledged the need to adapt her training, moving from a sprinting background to the demands of professional rugby league.

'I had to eat a lot more and lift a little bit more,' she said, reflecting on the changes she made to compete at the highest level. As she prepares to take the field, Berry is determined to seize the opportunity, stating, 'I know I’m meant to be here, and it took me to really focus on my training and ask questions from the coach.





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