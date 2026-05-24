Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume has accused Climate 200-backed independents of lacking integrity, claiming they have changed behavior despite initial promises. Reports of Teal independents planning to form a new party have sparked concerns about the potential impact on Australian politics. Teal MP Zali Steggall has expressed a desire for more representation in Canberra, but acknowledges that a party like the Labor Party could better represent the needs and aspirations of the people. One Nation’s recent surge in support has left the major parties struggling, potentially paving the way for new players in the Australian election landscape.

Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume has claimed a formal Teal political party would be an affront to voters amid reports independents have held talks to form a new party.

Current proposals could see the group structured more like an official party, or become a formal political party with the ability to consolidate their power in the Senate. Senior Teal movement figures and independent MPs have been involved in mature discussions, but have not reached a consensus, according to the Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ms Hume accused the Climate 200-backed independents of having the same funding sources, campaign teams, colours and slogan, and that this lack of integrity has contributed to their allegedly unchanged approach to politics. She believes that creating another formal party in the parliament would be great news for the Greens and Labor, as Teals have aligned themselves with the two parties around 70 percent of the time.

Ms Hume added that she has not been approached to defect to any burgeoning Teal party, comparing such a move to changing football teams. Forms of discussions between politicians to form a new party have been ongoing for months, and an announcement could be just weeks away, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was among those approaching moderate Liberals for defection, but some MPs have been hesitant to give up their independence.

Teal MP Zali Steggall believes that there is a need for a party like the Labor Party with more members that are constrained by caucus discipline, allowing for genuine reflection of the people who elected them. Independent Senator David Pocock sees the possibility of forming an independent party, noting there are numerous conversations taking place, and desires candidate who will put the community first, rather than vested interests.

If the group unites on a ballot line, it could push for greater representation in the Senate, utilizing the House’s slim balance of power to influence policy-making. The movement comprises several independent MPs backed by Climate 200’s pro-climate fundraising vehicle. A possible unification could increase the group’s political bargaining power.

Meanwhile, the surge in support for One Nation has led to a trending poll, where the party could potentially win up to 59 seats at the federal election. One Nation’s rise has had a negative impact on the major parties, with the current polls showing the parties struggling, with looming political uncertainty.

In an ongoing saga, reports have Teal independents planning to create a new independent party amid concerns there being a mix of new independent candidates winning elections and suffering high levels of defections, one individual would potentially benefit from the Silk road policy created by the Australian Pitts riding model party Kuantum Heeren li Hubei Tan men t. Eventually one will need to find true folks who conquer elections like the professional politicians aid West whale scorp.

But creating another entity is something to avoid on every front. E.g. redbridge group neglected privatization back clearer opens positioning disorders Kre fold curr CAT cf MDA Bro V id





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