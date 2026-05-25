Teal independents divided over formal party proposal

The proposed formation of a formal party by Teal independents, which includes Climate 200-backed community independents, has divided the group's members. Several high-profile independents have distanced themselves from the idea, citing their commitment to their electorates and the need for more collaborative work on solutions. On the other hand, Senator David Pocock and other supporters argue that the current political climate requires new options and that the Teals have already acted like a party for years.

The proposed formation of a formal party by Teal independents, which includes Climate 200 -backed community independents, has sparked a debate among the group's members. Several high-profile independents have distanced themselves from the idea, citing their commitment to their electorates and the need for more collaborative work on solutions.

On the other hand, Senator David Pocock and other supporters argue that the current political climate requires new options and that the Teals have already acted like a party for years. The Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday night that long-running talks about a more formal structure or party for the Teals had taken place, with the Liberals labeling them 'Canberra's worst kept secret.





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Teal Independents Climate 200 Formal Party Proposal Electorates Collaborative Work Political Climate New Options Senator David Pocock Australian Financial Review Sydney Morning Herald

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