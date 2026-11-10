Climate 200 launches emergency fundraising blitz before new donation caps take effect

Climate 200 is urging supporters to donate within seven weeks before new political donation caps begin, warning the reforms favour Labor and the Coalition while One Nation builds its war chest.

Climate 200 will launch an emergency fundraising blitz on Wednesday, giving supporters seven weeks to pour money into its coffers before new political donation caps take effect.

The political fundraising machine behind the teal independents is scrambling to raise millions, accusing Labor and the Coalition of rigging the rules to protect themselves as Pauline Hanson's One Nation builds its own war chest. The group, founded by clean energy investor Simon Holmes a Court, is seeking a fighting fund for the 2028 election. It warns the Albanese government's new restrictions threaten to cripple the community independent movement while handing established parties a significant financial advantage.

Also read Victorian Coalition to Preference One Nation Ahead of Labor in State Election

Legal Challenge Delayed

The appeal follows a delay to a High Court challenge against the laws, meaning the restrictions will take effect before judges determine whether they are constitutional. Former Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel, who launched the legal challenge alongside former South Australian senator Rex Patrick, accused the major parties of political self-preservation. She said the major parties promised to get big money out of politics.

Advertisement

Instead, she said, they have designed laws that rig the system in their favour and make it harder for community independents to compete. Daniel said this is not democratic reform but political self-preservation, and Australians can see right through it. Under the reforms, political donations will be capped at $50,000 per donor to a single recipient annually, with an overall limit of $1.6 million.

Major parties will be allowed to spend up to $90 million nationally, while independents face separate campaign spending restrictions. Climate 200 estimates Labor and the Coalition will pocket an additional $62 million in taxpayer funding each election cycle under the reforms, even as donation caps restrict the fundraising capacity of independents. Its modelling predicts Labor's public funding will rise by almost $35 million to $71.4 million by 2028, while the Coalition will gain an extra $27.2 million.

One Nation is projected to receive another $4.5 million, taking its taxpayer support to almost $10.8 million. A successful High Court challenge could potentially invalidate the entire system of donation and spending caps, raising the prospect of an Australian parallel to the landmark 2010 ruling in the United States.

The appeal comes amid growing financial support for One Nation, including backing from mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, who has provided a private aircraft and purchased an $8 million Brisbane property for the party's headquarters. Climate 200 analysis has also found other third-party groups spent more than $1 million in electorates including Kooyong, Goldstein, Curtin and Bradfield.

Climate 200 Fundraising Appeal

Labor and the Coalition parties have been aggressively fundraising across the country in recent months after the Albanese government delayed implementation of the reforms from July 1 to the beginning of next year. Climate 200 executive director Byron Fay said the looming deadline had triggered a scramble for donations across the political spectrum. In 2025, the group spent $10.86 million supporting eight incumbent MPs and 27 challengers in overwhelmingly Coalition held seats.

Advertisement

Fay said the major parties have stacked the deck, the far right is stockpiling cash, and the clock is ticking. He said the group is asking supporters to help community independents fight back before it is too late. He added that One Nation and far-right lobby groups are building their election war chests, ready to flood the airwaves with fear, division and disinformation.

The political stakes have also been underscored across the Tasman, where New Zealand's centrist Opportunity Party, modelled on Australia's teal movement, is projected to win seven seats. It could determine the next government if final counting deprives the incumbent conservative coalition of its narrow majority. The Australian fundraising rush has exposed a deeper argument over whether the new laws curb big money in politics or entrench the major parties' advantages.

Political Reactions to Reforms

Progressive campaigning group GetUp has criticised loopholes favouring established parties but warned against abandoning donation limits altogether. Conservative advocacy group Advance has also attacked the legislation, with executive director Matthew Sheahan describing it as a protection racket for the major parties. Special Minister of State Don Farrell has defended the package, passed in February 2025, as a transparent measure designed to curb excessive money and remove big donors from Australian politics.

The reforms will take effect before the High Court determines whether they are constitutional.