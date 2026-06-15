Tears, Triumph and a Family Legacy: Paul Okon‑Engstler's Dream Debut for the Socceroos in Vancouver

Young midfielder Paul Okon‑Engstler turned pre‑match nerves into a vital assist and stout defending as Australia beat Turkey at the World Cup, while his emotional debut underscored a family's long‑awaited moment on football's biggest stage.

Paul Okon‑Engstler arrived at BC Place in Vancouver for his first World Cup appearance with the Socceroos and the emotion was palpable. The 21‑year‑old midfielder, a relatively unknown name until the coach Tony Popovic placed him in the starting eleven against Turkey, was seen wiping away tears as the Australian anthem echoed through the stadium.

He later admitted that the flood of feeling was less about the ceremony and more about the sight of thousands of supporters, the bright FIFA signage and the sheer reality of standing on football's biggest stage.

'Walking out of the tunnel, hearing the crowd, seeing the flags - it hit me that I'm at a World Cup. It's the highest level any footballer dreams of,' he said, still smiling through his nerves. The debutant's nerves quickly gave way to a confident performance that helped secure a 2‑1 victory for Australia. Okon‑Engstler supplied the decisive assist for fellow teenager Nestory Irankunda, whose goal proved the match‑winner.

Beyond the assist, his defensive work rate and tactical discipline were crucial in blunting the Turkish attack, which many pundits had rated as the more dangerous side. Observers noted how composed he appeared, a testament to his season with Sydney FC, where he played a key role in the A‑League Men's run to the grand final.

The performance silenced any lingering doubts about nepotism - his father Paul Okon, a former international and current assistant coach, has long been a respected figure in Australian football, but the son earned his place purely on merit. After the second goal, the emotional atmosphere intensified as Paul Okon senior embraced head coach Tony Popovic, reminiscing about their shared history dating back to the 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany.

Popovic, who once played alongside Okon Sr., praised his son's talent and hard work, saying, 'I play him because he deserves to play. He has shown the special talent we saw when we first brought him into the squad a year ago.

' The elder Okon, who missed a World Cup as a player during the golden era of the 1990s, reflected on his own near‑miss in the 2001 Uruguay playoff and expressed pride in seeing his son live out the dream he never could. The match not only marked a memorable night for the young midfielder but also highlighted the growing depth of Australian talent capable of competing on the world stage





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