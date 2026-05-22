Tech Companies Racing to Build AI Data Centres

Tech companies are building AI data centres in Australia, but there are concerns over their environmental impact, particularly regarding electricity and water consumption.

Tech companies are racing to build AI data centres, but there's a major question of where they should be built. Concerns have been raised about the electricity and water consumption by these data centres, and community and environmental groups have joined calls to pause data centre approvals in Australia.

Australia has become the second-largest destination for data centre investments worldwide, but questions remain over their environmental impact, with Sydney Water predicting that data centres could use up to one quarter of the city's drinking water within a decade





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AI Data Centres Electricity Consumption Water Consumption Local Councils Business Groups Greenpeace Australia Sydney Water Lane Cove Responsible Planning Group Data Centre Inquiries Transparency Enforcement

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