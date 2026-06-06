Tech Divergence Fuels Global Populist Surge, Says Strategist Isaac Levido

Election strategist Isaac Levido warns that a growing disconnect between efficient private tech services and inefficient public sector delivery is driving voters toward populist movements worldwide, as frustration with government performance reaches new heights.

A widening gap between technology-driven private sector efficiency and sluggish public sector performance is fueling a global rise in populism, according to prominent election strategist Isaac Levido , who has worked for Boris Johnson in Britain and Scott Morrison in Australia.

Levido argues that voters are turning to outsider candidates and parties because governments are proving slower, costlier, and increasingly failing in their delivery of services. He points to a phenomenon he calls "tech divergence," where seamless, cheap, and instant private sector services-enabled by smartphones, from Uber to food delivery and banking-raise public expectations and intensify frustration with cumbersome, expensive, and slow government systems.

This dynamic, he says, has placed Donald Trump in the White House twice and is driving support for parties like Pauline Hanson's One Nation in Australia and Nigel Farage's Reform UK in Britain, yet it is often misdiagnosed by the political class. Speaking at the Menzies Research Centre in Sydney, Levido, the London-based co-founder of Fleetwood Strategy, explained that voters see major problems solved by private corporations while government seems to deteriorate and become more expensive.

He rejected the idea that the current political shift is a sudden populist wave, instead framing it as the outcome of long-term economic stagnation and declining trust in political leadership.

"It's no great Einstein-level insight that if the economy is not doing very well and a government's not delivering on stuff, people are going to be upset," he remarked, pointing to flat wage growth in the UK over 16 years and falling disposable incomes in Australia despite overall economic growth, while tax burdens sit at post-war highs. At the heart of the matter, Levido described a breakdown in the social contract, where citizens feel the outcomes of their tax payments have "sort of fallen apart.

" Levido noted that even figures like Pauline Hanson, whom he characterised as neither a particularly good communicator nor charismatic, have maintained support through consistency and refusing to buckle under pressure. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used a speech to defend his government's tax agenda, framing reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax as necessary actions to address a system that isn't working for people.

Levido said the environment has created fertile ground for insurgent parties like Reform UK, which now polls ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives, and One Nation. However, he cautioned against assuming permanent voter realignment.

Instead, he likened voter behaviour to consumers switching providers when products underperform: "If that product exchange and the product that I've been forced to buy with that tax transaction is no good, like anywhere in my private life, I'm going to go and look for another vendor or another provider.

" He concluded that the political establishment should not be surprised that voters are willing to try something else when expectations are consistently unmet





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Populism Government Efficiency Tech Divergence Voter Frustration Isaac Levido

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